Global Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Research Report 2024

Heavy aklyl benzenes (HAB) is a byproduct in the process of linear alkyl benzene (LAB) and branched alkyl benzene (BAB). It is used as an additive of heat transfer oil and lubricating greases. With low viscosity, heavy aklyl benzenes (HAB) is a yellow and oily material. It is mainly comprised of dialkyl benzene.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) in US, including the following market information:

US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

HLAB

HBAB

US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Lubricant Addictive

Base Oil for Lubricant and Conduction Oil

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market,

including the following:

CEPSA Química

Sasol

Huntsman Performance Products

PT Unggul Indah Cahaya Tbk

Reliance Industries Limited

ISU Chemical

ARADET

Egyptian Linear Alkyl Benzene

SEEF LIMITED

Tamil Nadu Petro Products

Farabi Petrochemicals

Fushun Petrochemical

Jintung Petrochemical

Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Overall Market Size

2.1 US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Heavy Aklyl Benzenes (HAB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts

……continued

