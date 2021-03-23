Global Wood Coating Market Research Report 2024

Wood Coating is coating for wood products, widely used in furniture, doors, windows, floors, wainscoting, wooden musical instruments, sporting goods, stationery, toys, and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Coating in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Wood Coating Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Wood Coating Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Malaysia Wood Coating Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Wood Coating Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wood Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wood Coating production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Wood Coating Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Wood Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Curing Type

Solvent Type

Malaysia Wood Coating Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Wood Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Wooden Furniture

Indoor Decoration

Wood Floor

Wooden Toys

Wooden Outdoor

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Wood Coating Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Wood Coating Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Wood Coating Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia Wood Coating Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Akzo Nobel(NL)

PPG Industrial Coatings(US)

Nippon Paint(JP)

Valspar Corporation(US)

Sherwin Williams(US)

San Marco Group(IT)

RPM Inc(US)

Brillux(DE)

Tikkurila(FI)

Henkel(DE)

Diamond Vogel Paint(US)

Kansai Paint(JP)

Basf(US)

Craig & Rose(UK)

DowDuPont(US)

Meffert AG(DE)

Taihog Group(TW)

Sacal(UK)

Hempel(DK)

Carpoly Chemical(CN)

Yip’s Chemical(CN)

Zhanchen Coating(CN)

China paints(CN)

Guangdong Junedos Building Materials(CN)

SanKeShu(CN)

JunZiLan coating group(CN)

Guangdong Badese(CN)

Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group(CN)

Sanxia Painting(CN)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wood Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Wood Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Wood Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Wood Coating Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Wood Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Wood Coating Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wood Coating Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Wood Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Wood Coating Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Wood Coating Sales by Companies (including

……continued

