COVID-19 will drive a significant slowdown in the rate of growth in retail volume sales of personal care appliances during 2020. With many consumers spending more time at home and avoiding face-to-face contact with others as much as possible, they currently feel less inclined to buy appliances to help them to care for their appearance. Demand for care hair appliances has been particularly badly affected by this, with retail volume sales set to decline. There will also be a significant decelerati…

Euromonitor International's Personal Care Appliances in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Body Shavers, Electric Facial Cleansers, Hair Care Appliances, Oral Care Appliances, Other Personal Care Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Personal Care Appliances in South Korea

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumers spending more time at home, COVID-19 significantly impacts demand for hair care appliances and electric facial cleaners

LG Electronics Co Ltd’s Pra.L Ultrasonic Cleaner continues to drive growth in electric facial cleaners

Backed by strong marketing, Procter & Gamble Korea Inc’s Oral-B continues to dominate oral care appliances

Mirror, mirror on the wall

CHART 1 Cellreturn app

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume demand growth for oral care appliances will slow due to saturation

But premiumisation will drive an acceleration in retail value sales growth for oral care appliances

E-commerce will continue to grow in importance, as online shopping increasingly becomes the norm for younger consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Body Shavers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Hair Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Personal Care Appliances 2017-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Personal Care Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Personal Care Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer appliances?

……Continuned

