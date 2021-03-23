Accelerometer Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Accelerometer Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Accelerometer industry with latest developments. Accelerometer market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Accelerometers are used to measure the acceleration of a moving body. The use of accelerometers is increasing due to their applications in various configurations. The accelerometers have applications in various end-user segments, such as aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and other end-user industries, such as health care and energy.

The accelerometer market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.97% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The emergence of the MEMS technology has resulted in the miniaturization of mechanical and electro-mechanical elements in the field of sensors and semiconductors, through the use of micro-fabrication and micro-machining techniques. This has supported the rapid adoption of accelerometers in portable devices, as they offer enhanced capabilities in small unit size.

– The tactical grade of modern high-end accelerometers has penetrated into various defense applications market.

– Moreover, the demand in the commercial aerospace sector is also driving the demand for high-end IMUs. Boeing’s aerospace study revealed that over the next three decades, there would be a demand for 35,200 new jet aircraft, globally.

– Furthermore, MEMS accelerators are used in inertial navigation applications to calculate the direction and speed of ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft. High accelerometers have replaced the fragile high-end electromechanical devices.