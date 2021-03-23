Accelerometer Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Accelerometer Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Accelerometer industry with latest developments. Accelerometer market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Accelerometers are used to measure the acceleration of a moving body. The use of accelerometers is increasing due to their applications in various configurations. The accelerometers have applications in various end-user segments, such as aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and other end-user industries, such as health care and energy.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Accelerometer Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Accelerometer Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace and Defense Industry to Account for a Significant Share in the Market
– The defense application is expected to create a significant demand for accelerometers, owing to the increasing adoption of high-end accelerometers in small-diameter missiles, underwater navigators, and unmanned aerial vehicles and also increasing beneficiaries of high-end MEMS sensors in military applications.
– Furthermore, high-end MEMS accelerators are being deployed along with gyroscopes in inertial navigation applications to calculate the direction and speed of defense applications, such as ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft.
– To meet the increasing demand for IMUs and AHRS systems for military applications, market players are producing custom MEMS-based accelerometers, with enhanced bias stability.
– The military spending trends will drive the growth of the market and the United States has the largest spending in the military and defense sector and therefore the largest market for accelerometers.
North America to Dominate the Market
– North America is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense is the major factor driving the growth of accelerometers in the region.
– With this rise, the country also focuses on precision-guided munitions (PGMs), such as laser-guided bombs and cruise missiles that have become the weapons of choice for the US military, providing a high degree of accuracy while avoiding widespread collateral damage.
– These applications demand high performance, compact form factor, a ruggedized accelerometer to improve tactical IMUs for long duration guidance without GPS.
– North America is also a pioneer in the adoption of IoT which will also drive the growth of the market in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Accelerometer Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of the MEMS Technology
4.3.2 Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics
4.3.3 Developing Aerospace and Defense Sector (High-end Accelerometers)
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Costs and Complexity Concerns
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End User
5.1.1 Aerospace and Defense
5.1.2 Industrial
5.1.3 Consumer Electronics
5.1.4 Automotive
5.1.5 Other End users
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Analog Devices Inc.
6.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.4 Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH
6.1.5 STMicroelectronics
6.1.6 InvenSense (TDK Group company)
6.1.7 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.8 iXblue SAS
6.1.9 Kearfott Corporation(Astronautics Corporation of America)
6.1.10 Al Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd
6.1.11 Meggitt Orange County Inc.(Dun & Bradstreet Corporation)
6.1.12 Silicon Sensing Systems Limited(Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products)
6.1.13 Atlantic inertial systems Ltd(AIS Global Holdings LLC)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
