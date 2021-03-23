Access Control Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Access Control Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Access Control industry with latest developments. Access Control market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245774
Scope of the Report:
The access control market is increasing as various types of cost-effective security systems is increasing the inclination of individuals towards its usage. Furthermore, preference for wireless as well as IoT based security systems in various applications are leading the market and coupled with rapid urbanization are factors expected to support the growth of the global access control market in the near future.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245774
Our Research Report Includes:
- Access Control Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Access Control Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Healthcare Sector to Hold the Major Market Share
– In terms of the end-user industries, the healthcare sector is expected to drive technological transformation within the market. Critical health information can be linked to a duplicate medical record or an incorrect one. This affects patient’s safety and reputation of the hospital.
– The increasing number of data breaches in the United States healthcare industry is giving rise to the adoption of biometric scan software. In 2018, Qualcomm Life, Arm, Philips, ForgeRock, Sparsa, and US TrustedCare announced that they had banded together to establish “OpenMedReady“, a standards body focusing on ensuring that the patient data used by healthcare practitioners is accurate. They indicated that smartphone-based fingerprint recognition will be a key element in their framework, as a means of tying medical data directly to patients.
– Controlling access to private health records is a crucial way of enhancing the overall security of patient data. Therefore, by ensuring that only the certified and essential personnel are granted access to sensitive data, the risk of data breaches reduces the risks of data breaches and theft.
– Multi-factor authentication, which mandates for users to verify their identities through two or more methods of validation is among the most-recommended approaches a healthcare sector can use.
North America to Increasing Adopt Access Control Solutions
– Due to increasing cyber and malware attacks in the region have compelled several governments and security agencies to enhance security features in their transactions through the deployment of RFID and biometric technologies, which is further contributing to the overall growth of access control market.
– The United States accounts for a significant portion of the global demand for access control systems as here the users that are mainly targeted are the employees, who have administrative access to organizational systems, providing hackers complete access to the systems. This challenge can be addressed by using a strategic IAM (Identity Access Management) strategy such as shifting from passwords to biometric authentication. The cloud-based IAM deployment models provide various benefits such as economies of scale, reduced costs, elimination of hardware deployment, and easier management. Their adoption is growing at a fast pace in comparison to the legacy on-premise deployment models.
– In July 2018, Bitglass, a leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), entered into a partnership with Okta, an identity provider, to bring threat protection and real-time data security to companies moving to the cloud.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245774
Detailed TOC of Access Control Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Deployment of Wireless Technology in Security System to Keep Track
4.3.2 Increasing Crime Rates Due to Urbanization
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Less Awareness Among Users about Advanced Security Solutions
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.1.1 Card Readers
5.1.1.2 Biometric Readers
5.1.1.3 Electronic Locks
5.1.1.4 Multi-Technology Readers
5.1.1.5 Hardware Types
5.1.2 Software
5.1.3 Services
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Commercial
5.2.2 Residential
5.2.3 Government
5.2.4 Industrial
5.2.5 Transport & Logistics
5.2.6 Healthcare
5.2.7 Military & Defense
5.2.8 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Cogent Inc.
6.1.2 Hanwha Techwin Co, LTD.
6.1.3 Gemalto NV
6.1.4 Bosch Security System Inc.
6.1.5 Honeywell Security Group
6.1.6 Tyco Fire and Security (Johnson Controls)
6.1.7 Allegion PLC
6.1.8 Assa Abloy AB Group
6.1.9 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.10 Panasonic Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Lactic Acid and Derivative Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Coconut Water Drinks Market Size Analysis Report 2021: Global Company Profiles, Industry Trends, Share by Demand Status, and Growth Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
LED Plant Grow Light Market Size and Share 2021: Global Growth Factors Analysis by Regions, Demand Trends, Consumption Status, Price and Revenue Estimation by 2026 | Industry Research.co
Evaporative Cooling Market Size Boosting Strategies with Share 2021 – Opportunities and Future Trends, Investment Analysis, Growth Overview of Top Companies and Global Forecast Analysis till 2024
Hoist Liftruck Market Growth Analysis by Size 2021: Report Outline Major Key Players, Development Plans, Global Share, Business Opportunities and Drivers Forecast to 2026
Plastic for Electrical Appliances Market: 2021 Business Size, Increasing Demand Status, Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Efficiencies, Top Companies Outlook with Growth Share till 2026
Laminate Flooring Market Size Forecast Report 2021-2027: Global Research by Emerging Growth Factors, Development Strategy, Regional Trend, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Business Prospect with Covid-19 Impact
Fibre Cleavers Market Share and Revenue Analysis 2021 | Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Players, Growth Opportunities by Regions, Research by Size Forecast to 2026
Automotive Powertrain Testing Services Market SIze 2021 – Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Emerging Growth, Global Share Forecast to 2024
Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025
Bunker Fuel Market SIze 2021 – Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Emerging Growth, Global Share Forecast to 2024 Report by Industry Research.co
Global Mobile Workstations Market Share Analysis 2021: Future Growth Insights, Emerging Technologies, Trends by Regions, Industry Key Players, Supply and Demand Scenario Forecast till 2027https://bisouv.com/