Acetic Acid Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

Acetic Acid Market report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Acetic Acid industry with latest developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acetic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Acetic Acid Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Acetic Acid Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) to Dominate the Market

– Vinyl acetate monomer is a chemical building block used for a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. Polyvinyl acetate is used in the production of paints and coatings and adhesives, for flexible substrates, as well as for sizing the polyester fiber-fill insulation textiles.

– VAM is a key raw material in the manufacturing of water-based adhesives, which accounts for significant use in the global adhesives and sealants market.

– Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) dominated the market for acetic acid in 2018. It accounted for over 30% of the total market in terms of volume, owing to the extensive use of VAM in the paints and coatings, textile, and adhesives and sealants market.

– Furthermore, the increasing demand from Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the demand for acetic acid, during the forecast period.

– In Europe, Germany represents the largest market for VAM. In terms of volume, the country accounted for more than 32% of the total consumption in Europe, owing to the strong and steady textile and packaging market.

– Therefore, the increasing demand of VAM in various regions is expected to increase the demand for acetic acid over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of acetic acid in the global market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the largest market for the textile industry, owing to the strong industrial base of the region.

– Furthermore, factors such as increasing population and improving economic condition (such as rising GDP and disposable income of the people), drive the market in the region and boosting the manufacturing sector.

– China is the largest market for VAM worldwide. In terms of volume, the country accounted for more than 30% of the global consumption. This large share is because of the strong and steady textile and packaging market of China.

– Furthermore, the local market provides an ample amount of opportunities for local vendors to invest in the market.

– The Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth in the market during the forecasted period, owing to its extensive growing demand for industrial fabrics.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Acetic Acid Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing demand for Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Textile and Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Increasing use of Ester Solvents in the Paints and Coating Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Saturation of Demand of Acetic Acid in Developed Nations

4.2.2 Environmental Concerns Regarding the Harmful Effects

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Import and Export Trends

4.6 Price Trends

4.7 Feedstock Analysis

4.8 Technological Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

5.1.2 Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

5.1.3 Acetate Esters

5.1.4 Acetic Anhydride

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Plastics and Polymers

5.2.2 Food and Beverage

5.2.3 Inks, Paints, and Coatings

5.2.4 Chemicals

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of New Separation Technologies to increase the production efficiency

7.2 Others

