Acetic Anhydride Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Acetic Anhydride Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Acetic Anhydride industry with latest developments. Acetic Anhydride market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acetic Anhydride market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Acetic Anhydride Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Acetic Anhydride Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry

– Acetic anhydride is a key raw material required in the production of medicines, such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirins), sulfa drugs, certain vitamins and hormones, acetyl-p-aminophenol, cortisone, acetanilide, theophylline, acetylcholine hydrochloride, acetophenacetin, sulfonamides, and paracetamol.

– There has been an enormous growth in the number of general health issues arising globally, such as fever, cough and cold, body pains, nausea, etc.

– This has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, like aspirin and paracetamol. The increasing consumption of these generic drugs has significantly benefitted the market for acetic anhydride.

– Additionally, there has been a rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector in the past few years. In 2017, the total revenue from the global pharmaceutical industry has reached a total of about USD 1,143.3 billion. The growth trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, due to the increasing health issues among people.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetic anhydride. Acetic Anhydride is a key raw material required for the production of medicines, such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirins), sulfa drugs, and various other medicines. The region has witnessed a growth in the number of health issues, which include fever, cough and cold, body pains, nausea, etc., due to the pollution levels from industrial activities. Healthcare has become one of the India’s largest sectors, due to its strengthening coverage, services, and increasing expenditure by public, as well as private players. The government’s expenditure on the healthcare sector increased to 1.4% in 2018 from 1.2% in year 2014. This has led to an increase in the demand for drugs, like aspirin and paracetamol. Additionally, the increasing concerns for hygiene and cleanliness have led to the growth of the laundry and cleaning sector in Asia-Pacific, which in turn, may augment the growth of acetic anhydride market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Acetic Anhydride Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry for Acetic Anhydride as an Intermediate

4.1.2 Surging Demand from the Polymer/Resin Industry

4.1.3 Growing Use of Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) in Laundry Detergents

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Adoption of E-cigarettes

4.2.2 Declining Usage of Acetic Anhydride for Cellulose Acetate Production

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Coating Material

5.1.2 Explosive

5.1.3 Plasticizer

5.1.4 Synthesizer

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Tobacco

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.3 Laundry & Cleaning

5.2.4 Agrochemical

5.2.5 Textile

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Nordic Countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Celanese Corporation

6.4.2 BP PLC

6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Jubilant Life Sciences

6.4.6 China National Petroleum Corporation

6.4.7 Daicel Corporation

6.4.8 Sipchem

6.4.9 Sigma Aldrich

6.4.10 Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd

6.4.11 Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd

6.4.12 Jiangsu Danhua Group Pvt Ltd

6.4.13 Shijiazhuang Shengkang Biotech Co. Ltd

6.4.14 Kunshan Yalong Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Acetylated Wood

7.2 Other Opportunities

