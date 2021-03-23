Acetone Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Acetone Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Acetone industry with latest developments. Acetone market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245771

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acetone market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245771

Our Research Report Includes:

Acetone Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Acetone Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Application to Witness Higher Potential Growth

– MMA is a colorless liquid, soluble in most of the organic solvents except in water, and is the second largest market for acetone. MMA is widely used for various medical, dental and joint replacements procedures, and for other industrial applications.

– Moreover, MMA is majorly used to make polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) plastics. MMA also witnesses further usage in various other applications, such as in the form of beads or pellets. The polymer form of MMA can be molded into a wide range of end-use products, such as rear-lights, lenses for glasses, and instrument consoles for vehicles and appliances.

– In the automotive industry, MMA is used in auto-glazing and for exterior car coating, as it is weather resistant and it protects from scratches. It is used in adhesives, coatings, and nail products.

– This wide range of usage in many end-user applications has driven the MMA market. The major consuming countries in the methyl methacrylate market are the United States, China, Japan, Germany, and Singapore.

– Hence, the growing demand from various industries in different countries is expected to increase the demand for acetone in the form of MMA application.

China to dominate the Asia-Pacific region

– China’s acetone market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate owing to the increasing demand for MMA, bisphenol-A, and solvents from various industries such as construction, electronics and automotive.

– China’s MMA supply is expected to increase in the year 2019 due to increase in upcoming plant capacities. Various manufacturers such as Wanhua Chemical has already introduced its 50,000 tons per year MMA plant in the year 2018. Additionally, Heilongjiang Zhongmen Longxin Chemical and Jiangsu Sailboat will be expanding their capacities at their respective MMA plant locations in 2019.

– Moreover, the production for bisphenol-A is expanding in China on the back of increasing demand for polycarbonates from construction, electronics, and automotive industries, amongst others.

– Such factors are driving the market for acetone in the country, which in turn is fuelling the demand from Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245771

Detailed TOC of Acetone Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Usage in Production of Personal Care and Household Products

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polycarbonate in the Automobile and Construction Industries

4.1.3 Growing Electronics Industry in the Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Regulations by European Commission on BPA

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

5.1.2 Bisphenol A (BPA)

5.1.3 Solvents

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care

5.2.2 Electronics

5.2.3 Construction

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2.6 Agricultural Chemicals

5.2.7 Paints, Coatings & Adhesives

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, LLC

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Borealis AG

6.4.4 CEPSA Quimica SA

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation

6.4.7 Green Biologics Ltd

6.4.8 Honeywell Chemicals

6.4.9 INEOS Phenol GmbH

6.4.10 Kumho P&B Chemicals

6.4.11 LCY GROUP

6.4.12 LG Chem Ltd

6.4.13 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

6.4.14 Prasol Chemicals Ltd

6.4.15 PTT Phenol Company Limited (PTT Group)

6.4.16 Reliance Chemicals Pvt Ltd

6.4.17 Shell Chemical Co.

6.4.18 Sinopecs Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage by Dermatologists

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Concrete Cooling Market Size 2021: Future Trends with CAGR Value, Industry Share, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2025

Octanoic Acid Market Size and Share 2021: Global Growth Factors Analysis by Regions, Demand Trends, Consumption Status, Price and Revenue Estimation by 2026 | Industry Research.co

Soluble Coffee Market Size Report 2021: Product Specification and Consumption Analysis by Growth Demand, Competition Strategy, Revenue and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025

Photonic Integrated Circuit Market – Global Business Growth 2021, Size and Share Value Analysis, Recent Trends, Demand of Top Regions with Forecast Analysis till 2024

Electric Bidet Market Growth Analysis by Size 2021: Report Outline Major Key Players, Development Plans, Global Share, Business Opportunities and Drivers Forecast to 2026

Low Calorie Sweetener Market Size Forecast with Growth Rate 2021: Latest Research by Global Industry Share, Recent Trends, Business Efficiencies with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Global Car Wax Market Growth Analysis with Industry Trends 2021: Business Insights of Leading Players, Research with Size, Key Challenges with Covid19 Impact, Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027

Mobile Shredding Vehicles Market Size and Growth Drivers 2021 | Industry Share, Emerging Trends by Future Demand, Competitive Landscape, and Growing Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Medical Devices Market Size and Forecast 2021 to 2024: By Global Industry Share, Key Leading Countries, Geographic Segmentation, Opportunity by Applications with Covid-19 Impact

Saas-Based Supply Chain Management Software Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2025 | Global Industry Size, Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Emerging Trends by Growth Insights, Business Prospects with Covid-19 Impact

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices Market Size Trends and Vendor Analysis 2021: includes Drivers and Challenges, Value Chain Analysis by Global Share, Scope and Growth Technology Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Global UPVC Pipe Market Growth Analysis Report 2021: Global Industry Size, Market Demand and Forthcoming Development, Current Trends, Top Companies Research Forecast to 2027