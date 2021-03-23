Acne Therapeutics Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Acne Therapeutics Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Acne Therapeutics industry with latest developments. Acne Therapeutics market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , acne is a chronic inflammatory skin disease commonly affecting the adolescent and adult populations. Abnormal hormone production is found to be the key causative factor. The increasing use of acne medications is being indicated for its treatment. These include several prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines, such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives, among others. However, the development of effective therapeutics, with lesser side effects and high potential in untapped markets, is expected to provide growth opportunities to the overall market.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Acne Therapeutics Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Acne Therapeutics Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Topical is the Segment Under Administration that is Expected to Grow the Fastest
The utilization rate of topical medications for acne treatment is high, owing to the high availability of these acne products, with a high success rate and lesser side effects. These agents are directly applied on the skin and need to be used continuously for longer periods of time, from several weeks to months, to get effective result. Therefore, the preference for topical treatment is more, as compared to the oral mode of therapeutic administration. These oral medications are recommended as systemic therapies, after topical treatments fail to evoke a response.
Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
Asiaand Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy food habits. Prosperity and a faster pace of life have changed the Chinese eating habits. Eating too much with high amounts of fat and calories and exercising less have led to an increase in obesity and acne problems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about safe acne medication products.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Acne Therapeutics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Sedentary Lifestyle and Unhealthy Food Habits
4.2.2 Rise in Disposable Income of Consumers
4.2.3 Increasing Awareness About Current and Upcoming Acne Treatments
4.2.4 High Global Acne Prevalence
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Safety Issues Regarding the Products
4.3.2 Entry of Generics in the Acne Treatment Drug Market
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Treatment
5.1.1 Therapeutics
5.1.1.1 Retinoid
5.1.1.2 Antibiotics
5.1.1.3 Hormonal Agents, Combination Medications, Anti-inflammatory
5.1.1.4 Other Agents
5.1.2 Other Treatments
5.2 By Route of Administration
5.2.1 Oral
5.2.2 Topical
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Cipher Pharmaceuticals
6.1.2 Glaxosmithkline PLC
6.1.3 Bayer AG
6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals
6.1.5 Ranbaxy
6.1.6 Allergan
6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd
6.1.8 Nestle SA (Galderma)
6.1.9 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
