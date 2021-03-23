Acoustic Insulation Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Acoustic Insulation Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Acoustic Insulation industry with latest developments. Acoustic Insulation market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acoustic Insulation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Acoustic Insulation Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Acoustic Insulation Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Automotive Industry

– The use of acoustic insulation in the automotive industry is to decrease or eliminate the effects of exterior noise caused by the vehicle, primarily the noise from the engine; exhaust; and tire.

– Further, automotive insulations have developed high performance lightweight acoustic and thermal solutions to reduce the overall component weight of the vehicle.

– This, in turn, keeps the vehicle in line with the current refinement standards whilst significantly reducing the weight of the insulation system as a whole.

– This not only reduce the noise, but also provides mold, mildew, and moisture resistance, efficient assembly, and manufacturing support.

– Plastic foams, especially polyester and polypropylene blend materials are usually used in the insulation system of the vehicle.

– Furthermore, the global automotive production growth is likely to propel the market for the acoustic insulation from automotive industry over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the largest economy in the entire Asia-Pacific, in terms of GDP. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging, and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– The first year of China’s 13th Five Year Plan (2016), was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry, as it ventured into new business models, both domestically and internationally.

– The construction sector had slowed down after 2013, but is still a major contributor to the GDP of China. In 2018, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a mean to sustain economic growth.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, in order to withstand the growing industrial and service sectors, has resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for acoustic insulation market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Acoustic Insulation Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Government Regulations for Controlling Noise Pollution and Energy-efficient Buildings

4.1.2 Growing Interest of Consumers for Acoustic Insulation for Commercial and Residential Purposes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stagnant Industrial Growth in the Developed Countries

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Mineral Wool

5.1.2 Recycled Products

5.1.3 Plastic Foams

5.1.4 Natural

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential Construction

5.2.2 Commercial Construction

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Armacell International S.A.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Cabot Corporation

6.4.4 CSR Building Products Ltd

6.4.5 Dynamic Composite Technologies

6.4.6 Johns Manville

6.4.7 Kingspan Group

6.4.8 Knauf Insulation

6.4.9 LANXESS

6.4.10 Owens Corning

6.4.11 ROCKWOOL International A/S

6.4.12 Saint-Gobain Group

6.4.13 URSA Insulation, S.A (Xella Group)

6.4.14 Zeon Kasei Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Demand for Aesthetic Prospects and Fire-resistant Properties for Acoustic Insulation

7.2 Increasing Usage of Stainless Steel Wool for Sound Dampening

