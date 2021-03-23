Acrylate Monomers Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Acrylate Monomers Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Acrylate Monomers industry with latest developments. Acrylate Monomers market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylate Monomers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Arkema Group

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Lucite International

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

Labdhi Chemicals

KH Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co.,Ltd. Market Overview:

The market for acrylate monomers is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for high formulation paints and polyethylene. However, concerns regarding the toxicity of acrylate monomers is expected to restrain the market.

– Butyl acrylate type has dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in developing countries.

– Increasing investment in construction activities in Asia-pacific is likely to increasing the demand for high performance formulations in paints which in turn is expected to drive the market growth.

– Increasing demand for polyethylene in China is likely to drive the demand for acrylate monomers