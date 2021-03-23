Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) industry with latest developments. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a part of any drug that produces its effects. Some drugs, such as combination therapies, have multiple active ingredients to treat different symptoms or act in different ways. They are produced using highly technological industrial processes, both during the R&D and the commercial production phase.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Cardiology is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share in the Application Category

The API market, by application, is dominated by the cardiology segment, due to the vast population using various CVD drugs. This segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period.

Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of cardiac disease, with a death toll of over 370,000 people, annually, in the United States alone. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), cardiovascular disease accounts for 17.3 million deaths per year. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention states that about 610,000 people die of heart diseases in the United States every year, i.e., one in every four deaths can be attributed to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Cholesterol reducers and blood pressure lowering drugs are the key drug classes under CVS. Cholesterol reducers, especially Statins, are driving the CVS segment, and have emerged as the most important family of drugs among the cholesterol and triglycerides reducers. Healthcare spending for hypertension was USD 23 to 26 billion in 2017, in the developed markets alone. Another USD 14 to 17 billion was spent in 2017 in the pharmerging markets. The high expenditure on the cardiovascular category highlights the rising demand for APIs in the same.

North America Dominates the Market and is expected to continue its dominance through the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for active pharmaceutical ingredients and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increasing incidences of disease and rising aging population. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North American region. However, the majority of its API requirements are met through imports from the Asian Markets. The trade statistics suggest that nearly 75% to 80% of the APIs imported to the United States are from China and India, as these countries have well-established manufacturing facilities and an abundant talent pool serving the pharmaceutical sector.

The recent political and trade policies implemented by the US government to increase import duties and taxes are expected to drive operational costs and increase the pricing pressure on the manufacturers. The FDA has also increased the application fees for new drug approvals and has increased the number of periodic inspections conducted on various off-share contract manufacturing facilities to ensure the supply of high-quality products to the US market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious, Genetic, Cardiovascular, and Other Chronic Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Biologicals and Biosimilars

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Increasing Sophistication in Oncology Drug Research

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Drug Price Control Policies Across Various Countries

4.3.2 High Competition Between the API Manufacturers

4.3.3 Stringent Regulations

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Business Mode

5.1.1 Captive API

5.1.2 Merchant API

5.2 By Synthesis Type

5.2.1 Synthetic

5.2.2 Biotech

5.3 By Type

5.3.1 Generic

5.3.2 Branded

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Cardiology

5.4.2 Pulmonology

5.4.3 Oncology

5.4.4 Ophthalmology

5.4.5 Neurology

5.4.6 Orthopedic

5.4.7 Other Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aurobindo Pharma

6.1.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.1.3 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.4 Novartis AG

6.1.5 BASF SE

6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

6.1.7 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

6.1.8 Lupin Ltd

6.1.9 Mylan NV

6.1.10 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

