Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

Scope of the Report:

Acute ischemic stroke is defined as the loss of function in certain parts of the brain, due to lack of blood supply to the brain. The market is segmented on the basis of the type of diagnostic and geography.

Ischemic strokes occur when the supply of the blood is insufficient, due to which brain cells die and brain function is impaired. Blockage of the blood vessel or bleeding can be some of the causes of ischemic stroke.

Major Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Covidien PLC

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd

Johnson and Johnson

Penumbra, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare