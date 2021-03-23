Adipic Acid Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Adipic Acid Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Adipic Acid industry with latest developments. Adipic Acid market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Adipic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Electrical & Electronics Industry

– Nylon 66, which is manufactured from adipic acid, is used primarily for it’s superior mechanical, temperature resistant and electric insulating properties in the electrical & electronics industry.

– According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the global electronics industry is expected to grow by more than 4% in 2019, driven by the demand for IT solution services and consumer electronics.

– Historically, the electronics industry has seen competition between the United States and Japan, but most countries of the world are now rapidly accelerating their electronics manufacturing and electronics consumer bases like China and South Korea.

– In India, the demand for electronic products and systems is estimated to be around USD 400 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during 2012-2020 (according to Electronic Industries Association of India), which would further aggravate the domestic production through the years.

– The above-mentioned factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the adipic acid market in the electrical & electronics segment, during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

– Globally, China has the largest defense spending in the world, after the United States. The country is planning to boost its military spending by more than 8% in 2019, with the aim to further advance its armed forces.

– Additionally, the aviation industry in the country is said to be adding around 6,000 new airplanes between 2016 and 2033. The increase in these numbers of passengers encourages the government to invest more in the production of more flights, which, in turn, increases the consumption of nylon 6,6.

– Furthermore, Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. The demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the adipic acid market.

– The textile industry in China is also booming with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five-year Plan.

– Hence, with growth in the electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and textile sectors in the country, the demand for adipic acid is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

