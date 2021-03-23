Advanced Composite Materials Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Advanced Composite Materials Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Advanced Composite Materials industry with latest developments. Advanced Composite Materials market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245746

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Advanced Composite Materials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245746

Our Research Report Includes:

Advanced Composite Materials Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Advanced Composite Materials Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace & Defense to Lead the Growth of Advanced Composite Materials Market

– Composite material is witnessing rapidly increasing demand from the aerospace industry. The use of composite materials in commercial transport aircraft is massive because reduced airframe weight enables better fuel economy, and therefore lowers operating costs.

– Other important properties of advanced composite materials includes high strength, stiffness, heat & chemical resistivity, electrical conductivity, and various other thermal and chemical properties, etc., which widens the scope of usage of advanced composite materials in aerospace & defense industry.

– They are widely used in ballistic protective applications, such as, bullet proof vests, protective apparel, such as gloves, motorcycle protective clothing, and hunting gaiters.

– Many countries are focusing in growing a domestic defense industry while manufacturing hardware locally. These factors are expected to drive the demand for advanced composite materials, during the forecast period.

– The rising air traffic in the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions is also likely to spur the demand for commercial and passenger aircrafts, with increasing focus on tourism and travel.

– Due to aforementioned factors, aerospace & defense is expected to drive the demand for advanced composite materials over the forecast period.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

– Europe holds the largest demand for advanced composite materials, accounting to a little over 30% of the global market in the year 2018.

– The German aerospace industry is growing at higher rate than it has ever increased.

– Additionally, France has huge aerospace & defense industry, with major players like Airbus and Dassault aviation in the domestic market.

– Majority of this is driven by Airbus, with several billions of order booked and around 8 years of production in line. Furthermore, the country’s automotive production is also growing over 1% annually and fueling the demand for advanced composite materials in recent times.

– These factors are likely to boost the advanced composite materials in the Europe region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245746

Detailed TOC of Advanced Composite Materials Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient and Lightweight Vehicles

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Raw Material Cost

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Composite Type

5.1.1 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)

5.1.2 Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs)

5.1.3 Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs)

5.1.4 Core Materials

5.1.5 Other Composites

5.2 Fiber Type

5.2.1 Aramid Fiber

5.2.2 Glass Fiber

5.2.3 Carbon Fiber

5.2.4 Other Fibers

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.2 Wind Energy

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Marine

5.3.5 Consumer Goods

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3B-the Fibreglass Company

6.4.2 Cytec Solvay Group

6.4.3 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.4 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.5 Hyosung Corporation

6.4.6 Kermel

6.4.7 Kolon Industries Inc.

6.4.8 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

6.4.10 Owens Corning

6.4.11 SGL Group

6.4.12 Teijin Limited

6.4.13 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.14 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Technology Inventions in Wind Energy Sector

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market Size Report 2021: Product Specification and Consumption Analysis by Growth Demand, Competition Strategy, Revenue and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025

Electric Forklift Tire Market Growth Rate with Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Latest Opportunities and Trends by Industry Size, Key Players by Share Forecast 2021 to 2025

Laser Therapy Caps Market Size, Global Sales Volume 2021: Growth Analysis by Economic Factors, Business Strategies, Revenue Share by Manufacturers, Production and Supply Forecast to 2026

Spectacle Lens Market Size with Share 2021 – Opportunities and Future Trends, Investment Analysis, Growth Overview of Top Companies and Global Forecast Analysis till 2024

Umifenovir Market Size Forecast with Growth Rate 2021: Latest Research by Global Industry Share, Recent Trends, Business Efficiencies with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Suction Catheters Market Share by Regions 2021: Global Forecast Analysis by Types and Application, Market Performance, Development Status and Industry Growth Research by 2025 with Covid-19 Impact

Paper-Backing Adhesive Discs Market Share and Revenue Analysis 2021 | Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Players, Growth Opportunities by Regions, Research by Size Forecast to 2026

Vacuum Ejectors Market Size and Growth Trends 2021 Research includes Top Countries Data, Business Opportunities, Future Innovation, Development Share Analysis with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2027

Flexible Foam Market Size and Forecast 2021 to 2024: By Global Industry Share, Key Leading Countries, Geographic Segmentation, Opportunity by Applications with Covid-19 Impact

Electronic Musical Instruments Market Size Trends and Vendor Analysis 2021: includes Drivers and Challenges, Value Chain Analysis by Global Share, Scope and Growth Technology Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Smoked Fish Market Analysis by Global Size 2021 – Driving Forces with Challenges, Development Trends, Covid-19 Impact Research with Growth Forecast and Demand Scenario till 2027