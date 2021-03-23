Anti-Viral Therapies Market Massive Revenue Growth of US$ 76,282.63 million by 2027 in Healthcare Sector

The anti – viral therapies market is expected to reach US$ 76,282.63 million by 2027 from US$ 40,589.79 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Antiviral therapy is one of the most exciting branches of virology. It entails several strategies used to develop antiviral therapy, including direct-acting antivirals that target viral proteins, enzymes, or nucleic acids; passive antibodies that neutralize viruses circulating in drug; and drugs that target cellular proteins or processes essential for viral replication.The global anti – viral therapies market is driven by factors such as increasing R&D expenditures by pharmaceutical companies, and rising government support for research activities and clinical trials. However, the high cost of drug development may hinder the market growth. Additionally, emerging markets are creating growth opportunities for the market players.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘ANTI-VIRAL THERAPIES Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Top Key Players:

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Aurobindo Pharma

AstraZeneca

Global Anti – Viral Therapies Market– ByType

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Global Anti – Viral Therapies Market– By Mechanism of Action

Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Others

Global Anti – Viral Therapies Market– By Application

HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes

Virus Influenza

Other Applications

The Anti-Viral Therapies Market research study is designed keeping in focus all the major countries. Although, all these countries & their market trends were accounted for while composing it, detailed sections are available for only the spearheads. In case if you would be interested in specific countries which are not covered in the current scope, kindly share the list & we can customize the study based on the geographical scope defined by you.

