Aerosol Cans Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Aerosol Cans Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Aerosol Cans industry with latest developments. Aerosol Cans market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

Owing to the convenience and strength offered by aerosol packaging, aerosol cans have become the standard packaging used in many industries. The is restricted to products of different materials offered by various market players for widespread end-users globally.

Major Key Players:

Our Research Report Includes:

Aerosol Cans Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Aerosol Cans Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Personal Care to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The rising aging population, coupled with increased disposable income, contribute to the growth of the personal care sector across the world. Skin care and toiletries remain the most important product categories in Europe, followed by hair care and fragrances.

– Aerosol cans production has crossed 8 billion can mark for the second time in a row as there were about 8.14 billion manufactured in 2018 also an improvement on the previous year. According to AEROBAL, that represents 75% global production of aluminium aerosol cans has supplied over 84% of their output to the cosmetics sector.

– Growing consumer’s lifestyle and rise in their disposable income are enabling more demand for personal care products, such as shower and shaving foams, sprays and dry shampoos are bolstering market developments. There is an increase in demand for recycled aerosol cans as it reduces the manufacturing cost for the company.

Europe Emerging as a Prominent Market

– Europe, with developed economies, such as Germany and the United Kingdom, is anticipated to record stable growth over the forecast period. Focus on reducing packaging waste is expected to increase the growth of the market for aerosol cans, in Europe. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness and reducing wastage by increasing the shelf life of the product, is also giving a boost to the market.

– Every year AEROBAL organizes World Aluminium Aerosol Can Award to encourage the innovative ideas for aerosol cans. In 2018, it was held in Düsseldorf, Germany. As the demand for the aerosol cans is high in Europe, new players are emerging into the market, and such awards are encouraging them to sustain and innovate their product. The award won by the German aerosol can manufacturer Tubex for Nivea Body Mousse.

– Countries like Spain and Paris have responded positively to the changing trends in fashion and has embraced the aerosol packaging format. The constant gain in personal care segment is majorly due to the consistent increase in the production of hair mousses, deodorants/antiperspirants, and shaving gels, which has shown steady growth over the years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Aerosol Cans Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand from the Cosmetic Industry

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption in Developing Nations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Competition from Substitute Packaging

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Material

5.1.1 Aluminium

5.1.2 Steel-Tinplate

5.1.3 Other Materials

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Personal Care

5.2.2 Household

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Food

5.2.6 Pharmaceutical/Veterinary

5.2.7 Insect Control

5.2.8 Paints & Varnishes

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ball Corporation

6.1.2 Crown Holdings Inc.

6.1.3 Nampak Ltd.

6.1.4 CCL Container (Hermitage), Inc.

6.1.5 Exal Corporation

6.1.6 Arminak & Associates LLC

6.1.7 Colep Scitra Aerosols

6.1.8 Spray Products Corporation

6.1.9 Mauser Packaging Solutions

6.1.10 DS Containers, Inc.

6.1.11 MidasCare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

