Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

Telemetry is the measurement and wireless data transmission of data from remote sources. Sensors measure physical data or electrical data that are converted into specific electrical voltages. Multiplexers combine these voltages with timing data into a single data stream for transmission to a remote receiver. At the reception, the data stream is separated into its original components and the data is displayed and processed according to user specifications.

In this report, the telemetry system used in the aerospace and defense sector has been studied. The report covers the various market dynamics on a regional and country basis. Aeronautical telemetry is used in military and commercial applications, like space exploration, rocketry, and flight testing, to enable real-time monitoring of environmental conditions in flying objects.

Major Key Players:

BAE Systems plc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Safran (ZODIAC Aerospace)

Cobham PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Kongsberg Gruppen

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd

AstroNova Inc.

Curtiss

Wright Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Raytheon Company Market Overview:

The aerospace and defense telemetry market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period, 2019-2024, to reach a market value of USD 17.29 billion by 2024.

Growing usage of telemetry in military applications, like intercepted telemetry in guided missiles, land systems, armored vehicles, aircraft, marine ships, and UAVs is expected to augment the demand for telemetry during the forecast period.