The Evolution of Global Remote Pregnancy Monitoring Market : Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027

Remote pregnancy monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Pregnancy for expectant mothers and their partners can be an especially daunting time, and the pandemic has been associated with an increased risk of anxiety and depression in this vulnerable group. With the UK Government’s guidelines advising pregnant women to practise stringent social distancing and limit face-to-face contact during the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a concern that women are avoiding clinics and not seeking the in-person health check-ups they need during pregnancy. This can be especially concerning for women with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension. This affects many thousands of women in the UK each year.

The countries covered in the remote pregnancy monitoring market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the remote pregnancy monitoring market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The major players covered in the remote pregnancy monitoring market report are Covidien PLC, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Natus Medical Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Neoventa Medical AB, Getinge AB, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc., Analogic Corporation and ArjoHuntleigh, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

