Latest Healthcare Update Global Medical Cannabis Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends by Regions, Types and Applications

Global Medical Cannabis Market,By Species (Cannabis Indica, Sativa, Hybrid), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Others), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others), Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Medical cannabis extraction market is segmented on the basis of species, product, extract type, technique, derivatives, route of administration and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into oils and tincture.

On the basis of extract type, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into full spectrum and isolates.

Based on technique, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into medicinal cannabis alcohol extraction, carbon dioxide cannabis extraction, hydrocarbon extraction and solvent-free extractions.

Based on derivatives, the medical cannabis extraction market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and others.

Key Players:

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs, Cresco Labs, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

