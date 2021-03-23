Agricultural Inoculant Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Agricultural Inoculant Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Agricultural Inoculant industry with latest developments. Agricultural Inoculant market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Agricultural inoculants, also known beneficial microorganisms, can be used in agriculture as amendments for soil and plants. Many types of microorganisms are used in agriculture as plant growth promoters, nutrient providers and as plant-protecting natural elements. Agricultural inoculants are applied to improve plant nutrition and can also be used to promote plant growth by stimulating plant hormone production.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Popularity of Organic and Environment Friendly Farming Practices
Present agricultural practices are shifting from conventional to organic farming practices. There are several reasons for adopting organic farming. Some of them are growing health consciousness, environmental safety, soil health, and long lasting agriculture sustainability. There are many ways to practice organic farming like organic compost, manure, and the usage of agricultural inoculants. These inoculants are basically microorganisms that play an important role in ensuring plant health, soil fertility, and agricultural sustainability.
The use of fertilizers and pesticides in modern agriculture is very high and is causing critical problems such as soil pollution, microbial imbalance, and reduction in soil fertility and productivity, loss of natural biocontrol agents and beneficial organism.
North America to dominate the global market
North America accounted for the largest share in production and consumption of agricultural inoculants in 2018. North America is developing new agricultural technology at a broad level and it is being successfully applied in domestic farming systems. Europe is the second largest production and consumption market for agricultural inoculants. Currently, the developing countries of Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa are growing quite fast. Most agricultural inoculants are used in oilseeds crops and maize. All these developing countries are growing soya bean as the major crop; hence, the demand for agricultural inoculants is expected to rise in the future.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Agricultural Inoculant Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advancements in Technology
4.3.2 Adoption of Organic Farming Practices
4.3.3 Government Promoting Bio-control Products
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Low Adoption Rate Due to Infrastructure Issue
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Availability
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Biocontrol Agents
5.1.2 Plant Resistant Stimulant
5.1.3 Plant Growth Promoting Microorganisms
5.2 Microbes
5.2.1 Bacteria
5.2.1.1 Rhizobacteria
5.2.1.2 Nitrogen Fixing
5.2.1.3 Phosphate Solubilizing
5.2.1.4 Others
5.2.2 Fungi
5.2.2.1 Trichoderma Spp.
5.2.2.2 Mycorrhiza
5.2.2.3 Others
5.2.3 Others
5.3 Mode of Application
5.3.1 Seed Inoculation
5.3.2 Soil Inoculation
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Application
5.4.1 Cereals & Grains
5.4.2 Oilseeds
5.4.3 Fruits & Vegetables
5.4.4 Others
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Russia
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Middle East and Africa
5.5.5.1 UAE
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Egypt
5.5.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Advanced Biological Marketing, Inc.
6.3.2 BASF SE
6.3.3 Bayer CropScience Limited
6.3.4 BrettYoung
6.3.5 Novozymes
6.3.6 Precision Laboratories
6.3.7 Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pvt. Ltd
6.3.8 TerraMax
6.3.9 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
