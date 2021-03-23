Agricultural Surfactant Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Agricultural Surfactant Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Agricultural Surfactant industry with latest developments. Agricultural Surfactant market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

A surfactant can be defined as a substance, which reduces the surface tension of the liquid in which it is dissolved. The report defines the surfactants market, in terms of end-users who procure surfactants for exclusive application in agricultural production. The end-users include farmers and institutional buyers operating in the agriculture and allied production.

Major Key Players:

DOW Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

BASF SE

Akzonobel

Solvay SA

Wilbur

Ellis Company

Croda International PLC

Huntsman

Nufarm Limited

Helena Chemical Company

Air Products and Chemicals

Kao Corporation

Clariant

Lamberti SPA

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Interagro (Uk) Ltd

Tanatex Chemicals BV

Garrco Products Inc. Market Overview:

The global market for agricultural surfactants was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to go up to a value of USD 2.19 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– BASF and Ecover are the two top surfactant manufactures, who have ventured into the biosurfactant market. This may help both the companies to increase production and stabilize the prices of their products.