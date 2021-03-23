Free from dairy milk and free from meat chilled meat substitutes continued to account for the majority of sales of free from products in Indonesia in 2020 as they tend to be very familiar to Indonesian people. In particular, products such as soy drinks and mung bean drinks have long been popular among the Indonesian population.

Euromonitor International’s Free From in Indonesia report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Free From Allergens, Free From Dairy, Free From Gluten, Free From Lactose, Free From Meat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Free From in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Shift online and increased product knowledge benefit sales in 2020

Free from lactose milk formula affected by more mothers at home during COVID-19

Polarisation in free from dairy milk

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chilled meat substitutes sales supported by e-commerce growth

Sales are limited as consumers remain unaware of wider range of free from products

Artisanal products remain important for sales at a time of increasing demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Free From by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Free From by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Free From: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Free From: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Free From by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Free From by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Free From by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for health and wellness?

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: Value 2015-2020

……Continuned

