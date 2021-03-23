Agriculture in Egypt Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Agriculture in Egypt Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Agriculture in Egypt industry with latest developments. Agriculture in Egypt market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245724

Scope of the Report:

The report may help in understanding the agricultural ecosystem in Egypt, by projecting the market growth trends. In the report, sectors taken into consideration are food crops, cash crops, fruits, and vegetables. The report highlights agricultural production, consumption, import, export, market trends, government regulations, growth forecast, and key retailers.

Major Key Players:

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245724

Our Research Report Includes:

Agriculture in Egypt Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Agriculture in Egypt Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Projects for Ensuring Food Security Driving the Market

The Egyptian government has designed agricultural development strategy, which aims to improve the agricultural development strategy by 2030, by promoting the agricultural growth through efficient and environmentally sustainable management of the use of land and water, along with rationalizing the use of irrigation water and improving on-farm water management in old farmlands. This strategy also aims at developing the market for agricultural output and the promotion of the private sector in agriculture. This strategy aims at reforms that make agricultural institutions, like Agricultural Research Centre, Egypt, more responsive to the needs of farmers, in order to ensure the progressive development of the agricultural sector in the country. Other projects, like microfinance for the economically-active poor who work in the micro-enterprise sector, or in low salary jobs, and who are excluded or underserved by the formal financial sector, will get finance from the government to do farming and related work. These projects are steps toward ensuring sustainable food security in the country.

Increased Focus on Sustainable and Green Farming

The Green Economy is progressively being recognized as a significant tool to realize sustainable development. The concept is already adopted by several countries around the world. In Egypt, one of the major policy objectives is to achieve sustainable development with an emphasis on employment generation, poverty reduction, social equity, and environmental integrity for various sectors of the economy. The country’s “Sustainable Development Strategy toward 2030” focuses on increasing self-sufficiency with regard to the agricultural products that add much to consumption, such as wheat and maize, with the objective of making the most of the water and land resources in a sustainable way.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245724

Detailed TOC of Agriculture in Egypt Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Field Crop

5.1.1 Wheat

5.1.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.1.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.1.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.1.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Maize

5.1.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.1.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.1.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.1.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Rice, Paddy

5.1.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.1.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.1.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.1.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 By Cash Crop

5.2.1 Sugarcane

5.2.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.2.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.2.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.2.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2 Sugar beet

5.2.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.2.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.2.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.2.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3 Cotton

5.2.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.2.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.2.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.2.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.3 By Vegetable

5.3.1 Tomatoes

5.3.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.3.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.3.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.3.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.3.2 Potaoes

5.3.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.3.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.3.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.3.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.3.3 Onion

5.3.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.3.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.3.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.3.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4 By Fruit

5.4.1 Orange

5.4.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.2 Grapes

5.4.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.3 Dates

5.4.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.4 Watermelon

5.4.4.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.4.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.4.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.4.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.4.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.4.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.5 Banana

5.4.5.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.5.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.5.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.5.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.5.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.5.6 Price Trend Analysis

6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1 PESTLE Analysis

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Government Policies

7 COMPETITION ANALYSIS

7.1 Distribution Network and Retail Analysis

7.2 List/Profile of Key Players

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Industrial Grade Hpmc Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 202

Wireless Monitoring System Market Size Analysis by Business Growth Drivers 2021: Global Size and Share with Revenue, Import and Export Outlook by Key Players Analysis till 2025

Aluminum Trays Market – Covid-19 Outlook and Impact Analysis 2021: Industry Overview by Latest Trends, Growth Strategy, Explosive Factors of Size and Share Forecast to 2025

Switch Mode Power Supply (SMPS) Market Share and Growth Demand Status 2021, Latest Trends of Industry with Covid-19 Impact, Breakdown by Top Company with Growth Size, Future Plans Forecast to 2026

Global Fuel Cards Market Size 2021 – Research Includes Emerging Scope, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Scenario Forecast to 2024 | Research by Industry Research.co

Aminoglycosides Market Share Analysis with Top Players, Dynamics, Segmentation by Types and Applications, Global Size Forecast to 2024

Global Lane Departure Warning (Ldw) System Market Size Outlook by Future Opportunity 2021 | Global Survey, Demand Status, Business Trends, Major Drivers, Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Industry Share Forecast by 2025

Aerosol for Personal Care Market Size Analysis 2021 – Revenue Expectations, Trends Analysis, Global Share, Top Players and Business Prospects, Growth Opportunities and Forecast Research by 2026

Sofa Beds Market Size and Share 2021 by Research Methodology, Business Overview by Future Growth, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Global Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Animal Wound Care Market SIze 2021 – Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Emerging Growth, Global Share Forecast to 2024

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Share and Business Revenue 2021 – Future Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trending Opportunities, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Report by Industry Research.co

Hydrobromic Acid Market 2021 Research Findings by Business Strategies, Global Trends, Industry Size and Growth Forecast with Latest Developments, Industry Share and Revenue Analysis till 2027