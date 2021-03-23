AI in Fintech Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“AI in Fintech Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of AI in Fintech industry with latest developments. AI in Fintech market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245721

Scope of the Report:

Artificial intelligence is a part of computer science, aiming to enable the development of computers, which can perform jobs usually done by people. Its main focus remains thinking or intelligence.

The development of AI systems tends to fall inside three main areas; building systems that think like people, creating computation models that get tasks done, and forming systems to inform and inspire, but not imitate. Fintech prioritizes financial inclusivity, and to achieve this, real-time play an important role in fintech’s ease of adoption as individuals with a smartphone gain access to quick, personalized, and customized financial services.

Major Key Players:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245721

Our Research Report Includes:

AI in Fintech Market size & share analysis

Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

AI in Fintech Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry

Key Market Trends:

Fraud Detection Segment is Expected to Have A Significant Growth

Fraud prevention and detection represent the most significant area of concern, for the financial institutions. This segment is likely to become one of the prominent drivers of IT expenditure. Thus, AI capable of avoiding these frauds is expected to experience increased adoption in Fintechs. Fraudulent activities in the industry have evolved, over the decades. Earlier, frauds were limited to cheque frauds and wire frauds. However, with the growth of the cybersphere and the accompanying expansion of the cybercriminal realm, fraud has taken on more virtualized forms.

Owing to rising technological penetration and digital channels (such as internet banking and mobile banking) becoming the prominent choices of customers for banking services, there is a greater need for banks to leverage fraud prevention solutions.

– NetGuardians, a Switzerland based Fintech company established in 2007, developed an augmented intelligence solution. It has been made especially for the banks to proactively prevent fraud and empower their clients with ML technology together with contextual information and excellent user experience.The company claimed that banks using this solution were able to achieve 83% reduction in false positives and save 93% of the time lost in fraud investigation.

– Fraud detection and management are imperative for financial institutions, now more than ever, as firms are faced with new and more sophisticated threats to client data, in addition to security breaches. Financial organizations could face fines of more than USD 1 billion, if they fail to meet government standards against money laundering, GDPR regulations, and other financial crimes.

– For instance, HSBC paid a fine for not being compliant with AML laws. The company was fined USD 1.9 billion for its failure to control money laundering. Hence, the company implemented Ayasdi’s solutions that provide anti-fraud solutions to banks. Using Ayasdi’s AML solution, HSBC found a reduction of 20% in false positives, without reducing the number of cases reported for suspicious activities.

– The alignment to anti-fraud standards has led to a drastic increase in anti-fraud efforts by financial companies, many of which have proven to be time consuming and expensive. In addition, with the rise of AI-based fintech solutions, banks now have the opportunity to fight against fraud more effectively, effortlessly, and at a fraction of the cost.

North America Region is Expected to Have Largest Market Share

North America is regarded as the most competitive and rapidly developing AI technology market, in the finance industry. North America, among all the regions, has registered the maximum adoption of AI in Fintech solutions, due to its early implementation in a majority of application areas.

The presence of financial service firms in the region is quite high. From 2011, until the third quarter of 2017, more than 3,330 new technology-based firms serving the financial services industry have been founded, around 40% of which are focused on banking and capital markets, as reported by the Treasury Department. These firms are grappling with unprecedented opportunities and challenges in digital finance, due to changing customer expectations, emerging new technologies, and fluctuating regulations.

– According to the World Payments Report published by World Bank, this region has one of the highest penetration, in terms of citizens’ bank accounts, and has the highest concentration of ATMs per 100,000 people.

– Furthermore, slackening of federal regulations, enacting national data breach protections and drafting model laws at the state level to reduce overlapping red tape, could help promote fintech companies in the United States, according to the report released by the US Treasury Department, in 2017.

– Additionally, there is an increased attention from lawmakers, to promote innovation among non-bank providers of new payments and payment-related technologies, and garner more consumer concern about online data security. These factors are expected to contribute toward the growth of the market studied in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245721

Detailed TOC of AI in Fintech Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope Of The Study

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Process Automation Among Financial Organizations

4.3.2 Increasing Availability Of Data Sources

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Need For Skilled Workforce

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Emerging Use-cases for AI in Financial Technology

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Chatbots

5.3.2 Credit Scoring

5.3.3 Quantitative & Asset Management

5.3.4 Fraud Detection

5.3.5 Others (Market Research / Sentiment Analysis, Insurance, Predictive Analytics)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest Of The World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Intel Corporation

6.1.3 ComplyAdvantage.com

6.1.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.1.5 Samsung Group

6.1.6 IPsoft Inc.

6.1.7 Next IT Corporation

6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.9 Onfido

6.1.10 Ripple Labs Inc.

6.1.11 Trifacta Software Inc.

6.1.12 Zeitgold GmbH

6.1.13 TIBCO Software

6.1.14 Data Minr Inc.

6.1.15 Sift Science Inc.

6.1.16 Pefin Holdings LLC

6.1.17 Betterment Holdings Inc.

6.1.18 WealthFront Software Inc.

6.1.19 Active.Ai

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Abs Pvc Luggage Market Size 2021: Future Trends with CAGR Value, Industry Share, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2025

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size Analysis by Business Growth Drivers 2021: Global Size and Share with Revenue, Import and Export Outlook by Key Players Analysis till 2025

UV Filter Market Size Analysis by Business Growth Drivers 2021: Global Size and Share with Revenue, Import and Export Outlook by Key Players Analysis till 2025

Robotic End-Effectors Market Size and Development Trends Analysis 2021: Global Opportunities and Strategic Movement by Players, Revenue, Share and Innovations Forecast to 2026

Global Stage Pianos Market Size Analysis 2021 – In-depth Insights by Growth Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview by Regions and Forecast Research till 2024 | Includes Covid-19 Outlook

Automotive High-performance Electric Vehicles Market Size, Business Research Report 2021 – Growing Trends Analysis by Top Players, Share Estimation and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024

Digital Printing Machine Market Growth Analysis with Sales Estimation 2021: Forecast Value and Industry Size Analysis by Leading Players, Business Development Outlook with Top Regions with Impact of Covid-19 till 2025

Airbag Covers Material Market Share and Revenue Analysis 2021 | Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Players, Growth Opportunities by Regions, Research by Size Forecast to 2026

Microbial Food Cultures Market Share 2021: with Covid-19 Outbreak, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Trends, Global Industry Size with Future Growth Rate Forecast to 2027

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share 2021 by Key Findings, Emerging Growth Factors, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Key Strategies of Business, Global Size Value Forecast to 2024

Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market in the US Market Share and Business Revenue 2021 – Future Growth Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Trending Opportunities, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Report by Industry Research.co

Methotrexate Market Analysis by Global Size 2021 – Driving Forces with Challenges, Development Trends, Covid-19 Impact Research with Growth Forecast and Demand Scenario till 2027