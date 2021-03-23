Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Size & Share 2021 | Global Growth Segments, Emerging Trends and Business Strategy with Opportunities and Insights of top Players till 2024

“Air Traffic Control Equipment Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Air Traffic Control Equipment industry with latest developments. Air Traffic Control Equipment market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The study includes the following aspects:

Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Communication Equipment Segment will Continue to Hold a Major Market Share During the Forecast Period

In 2018, the communication equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. A large share of the segment is primarily attributed to the fact that the communication between pilots and ground control operators is essential for an orderly flow of information regarding the aircraft information for air traffic management. Earlier, voice communication systems, which involved the transmission of information between air traffic controllers and pilots, were primarily used to manage air traffic. However, these conventional voice communication systems cannot function effectively in congested airspace. This has propelled the need to develop advanced communication equipment for air traffic control, which is attracting huge investments currently. Thus, this segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Market to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, North America is the largest market for the air traffic control equipment, due to a large number of airports in the United States and Canada that are installing new ATC equipment for air traffic management. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing air travel in the region due to reductions in airfares and the growth in the number of people who could afford air travel, focus on free and fair trade agreements, implementation of stringent aviation safety regulations, airport infrastructure developments, are currently driving the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Commercial

5.1.2 Military

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Communication Equipment

5.2.2 Navigation Equipment

5.2.3 Surveillance Equipment

5.3 Airport Type

5.3.1 Brownfield

5.3.2 Greenfield

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Egypt

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Thales Group

6.4.2 Indra Sistemas, SA

6.4.3 Raytheon Company

6.4.4 Harris Corporation

6.4.5 Collins Aerospace

6.4.6 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.7 Frequentis AG

6.4.8 Acams Airport Tower Solutions

6.4.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.11 Cobham PLC

6.4.12 Searidge Technologies*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

