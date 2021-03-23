Airborne ISR Market Size Analysis, Gross Margin, Development Trends and Business Statistics with Top Key Players Outlook till 2021-2024

“Airborne ISR Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Airborne ISR industry with latest developments. Airborne ISR market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
ISR stands for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It is the coordinated and integrated acquisition, processing, and provision of accurate, timely, coherent, and assured information and intelligence to support defense missions. The current market study is on airborne ISR, which includes aircraft and UAVs used for ISR missions, globally.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Our Research Report Includes:
- Airborne ISR Market size & share analysis
- Top market players along with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis
- Airborne ISR Market growth drivers and restraints
- Market opportunities & challenges
- Research methodology and impact of Covid-19 on Industry
Key Market Trends:
Segment Trends
The unmanned segment of the airborne ISR market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Nowadays, the many ISR missions and border control missions are made easy due to the development of advanced UAVs. With the integration of electro-optic sensors, UAVs can be used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, along with a simultaneous transfer of data to the ground station. Recently, in February 2019, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has received USD 14 million contract to develop a new UAV, Aethon that is to be designed for tactical, as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Though they have been used for over a decade, due to advancements in technology and ease of usage, the unmanned segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.
Geography Trends
The North American region of the airborne ISR market currently has the highest market share in 2018. With the on-going conflicts at the border with Mexico, the United States is in plans to increase its ISR capabilities to prevent drug trafficking organizations and illegal migration. In 2017, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) completed 635 drone missions with 5,625 hours of flight. CBP used unarmed MQ-9 Predator B drones that are equipped with cameras and sensors to monitor border crossers, drug trafficking, and other issues within 100 miles of the US borders. With such prevailing tensions between the United States and Mexico, the market of North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Detailed TOC of Airborne ISR Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Purpose
5.1.1 Intelligence
5.1.2 Surveillance
5.1.3 Reconnaissance
5.2 Sub-market
5.2.1 Maritime Patrol
5.2.2 Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS)
5.2.3 Airborne Early Warnings (AEW)
5.2.4 Signals Intelligence (SIGNIT)
5.3 Type
5.3.1 Manned
5.3.2 Unmanned
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 Russia
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 India
5.4.3.2 China
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.3 South Africa
5.4.5.4 Israel
5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.2.2 L3 Technologies Inc
6.2.3 BAE Systems PLC
6.2.4 Raytheon Company
6.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.2.6 United Technologies Corporation
6.2.7 The Boeing Company
6.2.8 Saab AB
6.2.9 Harris Corporation
6.2.10 Airbus SE
6.2.11 General Dynamics Corporation
6.2.12 Elbit Systems Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
