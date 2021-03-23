Aircraft Battery Market 2021: Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends and Industry Overview Report Forecast to 2024

“Aircraft Battery Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Aircraft Battery industry with latest developments. Aircraft Battery market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.
Scope of the Report:
Batteries convert chemical energy directly into electrical energy. All aircraft that are currently operational incorporate an electrical system. The primary electrical system includes one or more batteries. Batteries are used during preflight to power up the electrical system and to start the auxiliary power unit.
Major Key Players:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Li-ion Batteries Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace Due to the Adoption of More-Electric Concept
The shift toward all-electric aircraft is expected to generate demand for lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. Due to this, the use of the lithium-ion battery is likely to increase at the highest rate, when compared to other types, during the forecast period. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are being used in Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and are also used in Airbus A380 to power its emergency lighting system. Also, Airbus initially planned to use Li-ion batteries in A-350, but following the few accidents in Boeing 787 due to Li-ion batteries, the OEM decided to use Ni-Cd batteries for A-350. Later, after considering the safety issues and other factors in detail, Airbus decided to install Li-ion batteries in A-350.
Asia-Pacific Region Currently Holds a Major Share in the Aircraft Battery Market
Asia-Pacific currently has the highest share in the aircraft battery market, due to the booming aviation industry in emerging economies, like China and India. As of January 2017, Asia-Pacific accounts for 32% of the total Airbus deliveries, worldwide. There were more than 3,400 aircraft in service, with about 100 airlines across the region, and approximately 2,400 aircraft on order with Asia-Pacific customers, for future delivery. The company delivered about 367 new planes to 50 operators across the region in 2017. Also, increasing military aircraft procurements, along with a significant increase in military expenditures of the countries to strengthen their military strength, are expected to support the growth of the region in the aircraft battery market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
