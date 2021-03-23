Aircraft Brakes Market Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2021-2024 | Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Size Attractiveness Analysis, and Future Scope Analysis

“Aircraft Brakes Market” report helps to gain a deeper insight of the market overall landscape with qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry factors like growth, size and share. The report consists of an extensive primary research associated with rapidly changing dynamics and current scenario of Aircraft Brakes industry with latest developments. Aircraft Brakes market also shows information of Product awareness, adept workforce, technological advancements, raw material affluence, favorable environment.

Scope of the Report:

The aircraft brakes market includes the brakes used in military, commercial and general aviation aircraft. The market study also includes the brake components and brake support systems like Anti-Skid Brakes.

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The commercial segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to an increase in aircraft orders and deliveries to cater to the growing passenger traffic around the world. Currently, carbon brakes are very much popular in the aviation industry with most of the narrow-body, wide-body and regional jets using them due to their lightweight compared to steel brakes and more mean time between repairs (MTBR). However, in recent years, the commercial aviation sector has been moving towards more-electric architecture with the main aim of reduced weight and low fuel costs. This shift is supporting the adoption of the new electric brakes technology that comes with low weight and improved performance as well as ease of maintenance. The airlines will tend to use electric brakes as they help in cutting down the fuel and maintenance costs. This trend in commercial aircraft technology will be a major factor in supporting the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. There has been a significant growth in the passenger traffic in and out of this region. In order to cater to the growing demand, the airlines operating in this region are investing in the procurement of newer generation aircraft. Also, there has been significant growth in general aviation in this region. The poor connectivity between the smaller cities is the major reason for companies and individuals to realize the benefits of using private jets and helicopters. In addition to the procurements and orders, the region is involved in the development of new aircraft like Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program by India, KF-X by Korea and Indonesia, Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) by Japan and COMAC C919 by China. Development of such advanced aircraft will require newer types of brake that improves the performance. With on-going procurements of aircraft along with increasing manufacturing capabilities will boost the growth of the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Detailed TOC of Aircraft Brakes Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Electric Brakes

5.1.2 Carbon Brakes

5.1.3 Steel Brakes

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Military

5.2.3 General Aviation

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Latin America

5.3.2.1 Brazil

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Europe

5.3.4.1 United Kingdom

5.3.4.2 Germany

5.3.4.3 France

5.3.4.4 Russia

5.3.4.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Safran SA

6.4.2 Meggit PLC

6.4.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.4 Collins Aerospace

6.4.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.4.6 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

6.4.7 Beringer Aero

6.4.8 Advent Aircraft Systems, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

