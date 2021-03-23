Free from performs well overall in 2020, as an increasing number of consumers switch to healthier diets such as free from lactose, free from gluten, vegetarian and vegan (and, in particular, flexitarian). This is driven by both specific dietary requirements per se (for example gluten or lactose intolerance), along with people following health and wellness trends which are further enhanced by the event of COVID-19.

Euromonitor International's Free From in France report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors.

Product coverage: Free From Allergens, Free From Dairy, Free From Gluten, Free From Lactose, Free From Meat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Free From in France

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Free from performs well overall, benefitting from growing health and wellness trends which are enhanced by COVID-19

Consumers increasingly seek natural alternatives to meat options, with “vegetarian meat” substitutes failing to take off in France

Groupe Lactalis maintains lead with Lactel brand, while Alpro is cited as the one to watch

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Free from trends set to grow in line with the health and wellness trend

Private label players expected to ramp up their free from offerings over forecast period

Strong developments expected in free from dairy, free from gluten, and plant-based protein options

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Free From by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Free From by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Free From: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Free From: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Free From by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Free From by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Free From by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

……Continuned

