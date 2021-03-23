Medical Writing Market Emerging Opportunity In Globe 2027 With Parexel International Corporation, Quanticate, Siro Clinpharm Private Limited, Synchrogenix, Triology Writing and Consultancy GMBH

The medical writing market was valued at US$ 2,322.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,981.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Medical writing is a form of communication of clinical as well as scientific information and data to a broad range of audiences; the said content is communicated in different formats. Medical writers combine their expertise in science and their research skills with an understanding of how to present information and pitch it right for the intended audience. It is an integral part in the development drugs and is employed in contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical companies, and communications agencies. Medical writing is employed by pharmaceutical companies to get their products registered with international regulatory authorities. It involves preparing various medical documents for regulatory submissions, including protocols and final reports for clinical trials, and clinical expert reports.

Top Companies of Medical Writing Market :

Cactus Communications

Certara

Covance

Freyr Solutions

Inclin Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Quanticate

Siro Clinpharm Private Limited

Synchrogenix

Triology Writing and Consultancy GMBH

The global Medical Writing Market has been split across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Europe by considering productivity and manufacturing base of the industries. Among those regions, North America registers the peak market growth in the forecast period.

Medical writing Market, by Type

Clinical Writing

Regulatory Writing

Scientific Writing

Others

Medical writing Market, by Application

Medical Journalism

Medical Education

Medico Marketing

Others

Medical writing Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

