DBMR Update: Global Aptamers Market Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Global Aptamers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 176.86 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 722.69 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Market Drivers

Increased R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors

Low cost of aptamers

High efficiency of aptamers to bind large molecules as compared to antibodies

Market Restraints

Low market acceptance can be considered as a restraint for the market

Lack of trained professionals can also be considered as a restraint for the market

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Focus East and Africa

Segmentation: Global Aptamers Market

By Type

DNA-Based Aptamers RNA-Based Aptamers XNA-Based Aptamers

By Application Diagnostics Therapeutics Development Research and Development Other Applications

By Technology SELEX Other Technologies



Driving Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aptamers market are Aptamer Sciences, Inc., AMBiotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC, INC., TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Vivonics Inc., NOXXON Pharma, 2bind GmbH, NOVAPTECH, Donovan Biotechnology, LLC, ATDBio Ltd., AuramerBio, Barrick Lab, Creative Biogene, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, IBA GmbH and Kaneka Corporation among others.

