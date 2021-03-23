DBMR Update: Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Growing Demand Analysis, Evolving Technology And Growth Outlook 2020 to 2027

DBMR has added another report with data Tables for genuine and guess years tended to with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with clear bare essential examination. This moreover Report has furthermore been collected to give distinctive market perspectives like size, share, designs, components, advancement, arrangements, and industry examination. The genuine assessment happened in this report joining key profiling of key market players, their middle capacities, their strong and wobbly parts, and the genuine scene of the market which maintains associations to address their individual frameworks.

Laparoscopy is a less invasive surgical technique preferred by physician and patient globally. It’s mainly used to diagnose problems such as cysts, adhesions, fibroids, and infection. The use of disposable laparoscopic instruments decreases the risk of infection during surgical procedure. Increase in the geriatric population, rising occurrences of colorectal cancers and obesity and related disorders are some driving factors which boosted the demand for laparoscopic instruments worldwide.

Disposable laparoscopic devices are used in various other surgeries such as general surgery, bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, urologic surgery, gynaecologic surgeries and others.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN THE FIELD OF LAPAROSCOPY:

In recent years, the innovations in laparoscopic techniques are rapidly increasing with various new surgical instruments being introduced in the market. It has been observed that the growth of global laparoscopic instruments is expected in the medical sector owing to the technological advancements in the products. Robotics technologies are also developing across various procedures and markets. As the surgical robotics technologies are developing and becoming more accessible to the surgeons, the market is seeing growth in procedure applications as well as the associated revenue. The use of robotic surgeries for the gynecologic conditions has grown exponentially.

Various companies have adopted several strategies for the development of their products and launched several new products such as:

In November 2018, KARL STORZ SE & CO. KG installed a hybrid operating room at Tungs Taichung MetroHarbor Hospital in Taiwan. This can be used as a room for minimally invasive surgery, one for robotic surgery and ORs for critical & acute care.

In May 2018, ORBEYE which is a product of the Olympus Corporation received Gold for 4K-3D Video Microscope at the 2018 Edison Awards in the digital imaging category. This microscope provides high -resolution 3D imaging of the structures of tissue, blood vessels other features. The award made a global footprint of Olympus in the world of endoscopy.

In December 2016, Mediflex Surgical Products launched a patented FlexGuard Retractor Blade Cushion for increasing the patient safety against the injuries caused due to surgical retractor blades.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Focus East and Africa

Driving Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in this market are KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Mediflex Surgical Products, Olympus Corporation, Stryker, Microline Surgical, GRENA LTD, Timesco Healthcare Ltd., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Péters Surgical, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Hospiinz, Surgical Innovations, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, COOK GROUP, MEDTRONIC, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and others.

