DBMR Update: Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Opportunities To 2027

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 19.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 13.38 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Chronic Kidney disease (CKD) is a serious condition identified by progressively loss of kidney function over a time. CKD is not only treatable but also a major contributing factor for death. CKD can be classified into five stages from mild stage 1 to complete kidney damage in stage 5. According to the WHO, Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2015, it is estimated that more than 7.00 million patient with chronic kidney disease died without approaching any medication. This data shows lack of awareness and poor availability of intervention.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Rising awareness about transplantation therapy and technological advancement is driving the growth of market.

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving chronic kidney disease therapeutics market.

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Focus East and Africa

Segmentation: Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market

By Therapy Type

Medication ACE inhibitors Angiotensin II receptors blockers Calcium channel blockers Beta blockers Diuretics Others

Kidney Transplantation

Dialysis

Others

By route of administration

Oral

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Driving Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global chronic kidney diseases market are Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( Germany), Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd ( Japan), AbbVie Inc (US), Allergan Plc ( Ireland) and few among others.

