DBMR Update: Global Digital Health Technologies Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2027

Global Digital Health Technologies Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 44.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 62.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of smartphone users.

Market Drivers

Adoption of m-health technologies for health monitoring, this act as a driver of the market.

Technological advancements in Healthcare IT, this act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints

High expenditure and maintenance requirement, this act as a restraints of the market

Safety concerns regarding management data, this act as a restraints of the market

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Focus East and Africa

Segmentation: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

By Technology

Tele-healthcare Teleconsulting Telemonitoring Tele-education Teletraining

mHealth Connected devices Services mHealth apps

Health Analytics Descriptive Predictive Prescriptive

Digital Health Systems

By Product

Wearable Devices

Healthcare Information Systems

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End User

B2B

B2C

Key Developments in the Market:

In Qualcomm Technologies International announced that they get support for the Google Assistant and Google Fast Pair on the Qualcomm® Smart Headset Platform.

In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Digital Health China introduced SHINEFLY, a tele-radiology application and services platform, which offers customizable, scalable cloud-based solution for image management to store, view, retrieve, and analyze medical images, remotely.

Competitive Analysis: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

Global digital health technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital health technologies market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Digital Health Technologies Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital health technologies market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe), AT&T Intellectual Property. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Athenahealth (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc (US), McKesson Corporation (US), eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group (US), Allscripts (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Abbott (US), CardioNet (US), Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlobalMed (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), OMRON Corporation (Japan), among others.

