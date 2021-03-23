Oxo Alcohol Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027 | BASF, LG Chem, Eastman Chemicals, DowDuPont, BAX Chemicals

“

The report titled Global Oxo Alcohol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oxo Alcohol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oxo Alcohol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oxo Alcohol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oxo Alcohol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oxo Alcohol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oxo Alcohol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oxo Alcohol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oxo Alcohol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oxo Alcohol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oxo Alcohol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oxo Alcohol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF

LG Chem

Eastman Chemicals

DowDuPont

BAX Chemicals

Evonik

Sasol

Nan Ya PLASTICS

KH NEOCHEM

Ineos

China National Petroleum

Arkema

Formosa Plastic

Mitsubishi



Market Segmentation by Product: 2-Methyl-2-butanol (2M2B)

n-Butanol

2-Ethylhexanol

2-Propylheptanol

Isononyl Alcohol

Isodecyl Alcohol



Market Segmentation by Application: Plasticizers

Acrylate

Acetate

Glycol Ether

Solvents

Adhesives

Lube Oil Additive



The Oxo Alcohol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oxo Alcohol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oxo Alcohol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oxo Alcohol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oxo Alcohol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oxo Alcohol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oxo Alcohol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oxo Alcohol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Oxo Alcohol Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 2-Methyl-2-butanol (2M2B)

1.2.3 n-Butanol

1.2.4 2-Ethylhexanol

1.2.5 2-Propylheptanol

1.2.6 Isononyl Alcohol

1.2.7 Isodecyl Alcohol

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plasticizers

1.3.3 Acrylate

1.3.4 Acetate

1.3.5 Glycol Ether

1.3.6 Solvents

1.3.7 Adhesives

1.3.8 Lube Oil Additive

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Oxo Alcohol Industry Trends

2.4.2 Oxo Alcohol Market Drivers

2.4.3 Oxo Alcohol Market Challenges

2.4.4 Oxo Alcohol Market Restraints

3 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales

3.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oxo Alcohol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Oxo Alcohol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oxo Alcohol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Oxo Alcohol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Oxo Alcohol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Oxo Alcohol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oxo Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Oxo Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Oxo Alcohol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Oxo Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Oxo Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Oxo Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Oxo Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 LG Chem

12.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Chem Overview

12.2.3 LG Chem Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Chem Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.2.5 LG Chem Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.3 Eastman Chemicals

12.3.1 Eastman Chemicals Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eastman Chemicals Overview

12.3.3 Eastman Chemicals Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Eastman Chemicals Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.3.5 Eastman Chemicals Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Eastman Chemicals Recent Developments

12.4 DowDuPont

12.4.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.4.3 DowDuPont Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DowDuPont Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.4.5 DowDuPont Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.5 BAX Chemicals

12.5.1 BAX Chemicals Corporation Information

12.5.2 BAX Chemicals Overview

12.5.3 BAX Chemicals Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BAX Chemicals Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.5.5 BAX Chemicals Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 BAX Chemicals Recent Developments

12.6 Evonik

12.6.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evonik Overview

12.6.3 Evonik Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Evonik Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.6.5 Evonik Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.7 Sasol

12.7.1 Sasol Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sasol Overview

12.7.3 Sasol Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sasol Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.7.5 Sasol Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sasol Recent Developments

12.8 Nan Ya PLASTICS

12.8.1 Nan Ya PLASTICS Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nan Ya PLASTICS Overview

12.8.3 Nan Ya PLASTICS Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nan Ya PLASTICS Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.8.5 Nan Ya PLASTICS Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Nan Ya PLASTICS Recent Developments

12.9 KH NEOCHEM

12.9.1 KH NEOCHEM Corporation Information

12.9.2 KH NEOCHEM Overview

12.9.3 KH NEOCHEM Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KH NEOCHEM Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.9.5 KH NEOCHEM Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 KH NEOCHEM Recent Developments

12.10 Ineos

12.10.1 Ineos Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ineos Overview

12.10.3 Ineos Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ineos Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.10.5 Ineos Oxo Alcohol SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Ineos Recent Developments

12.11 China National Petroleum

12.11.1 China National Petroleum Corporation Information

12.11.2 China National Petroleum Overview

12.11.3 China National Petroleum Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 China National Petroleum Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.11.5 China National Petroleum Recent Developments

12.12 Arkema

12.12.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.12.2 Arkema Overview

12.12.3 Arkema Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Arkema Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.12.5 Arkema Recent Developments

12.13 Formosa Plastic

12.13.1 Formosa Plastic Corporation Information

12.13.2 Formosa Plastic Overview

12.13.3 Formosa Plastic Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Formosa Plastic Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.13.5 Formosa Plastic Recent Developments

12.14 Mitsubishi

12.14.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.14.3 Mitsubishi Oxo Alcohol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Mitsubishi Oxo Alcohol Products and Services

12.14.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Oxo Alcohol Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Oxo Alcohol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Oxo Alcohol Production Mode & Process

13.4 Oxo Alcohol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Oxo Alcohol Sales Channels

13.4.2 Oxo Alcohol Distributors

13.5 Oxo Alcohol Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

