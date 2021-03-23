Surgical Robots Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

The continual growth of the surgical robots market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of minimally-invasive surgical procedures coupled with benefits associated with robotic surgeries. Moreover, the growing demand for robotic surgeries across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global surgical robots market between 2019 and 2030.

According to the report, the global surgical robots market is estimated to be over US$ 9.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Surgical Robots Market include:

• Surgical

• Mazor Robotics

• Zimmer Biomet (Medtech)

• Auris Health

• Inc. (Hansen Medical)

• TransEnterix Surgical

• Inc.

• Stryker

• Smith & Nephew

• Renishaw plc

• Medrobotics and THINK Surgical

The various benefits associated with surgical robots have been critical in promoting the continual adoption of robotic surgical procedures as compared to its traditional counterparts. Advantages of surgical robots, namely, significant visualization, high precision, enhanced dexterity have led to enhanced adoption of robotic surgical. Increasing patient awareness coupled with use of advanced technology in the field of robotics is anticipated to further promote the growth of surgical robots market in the coming times.

The Surgical Robots Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Component (Instruments & Accessories, Robotic Systems, Services), Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Gynecological Surgery, Urological Surgery), End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

Table of Contents

