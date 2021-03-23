Cranial Implants Market is segmented by application, cable type, component, material, and geography

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global Cranial Implants Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global cranial implants market was estimated to be over US$ 800 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2030.

Increasing innovations in the field of cranial implants coupled with growing technological advancements by way of 3-D printing, computer-aided implant design, and regenerative medicine has catalyzed the emergence of patient-specific 3D implants that are fabricated using a variety of materials, including ceramic, polymer or metal. Cranial implants are efficacious and precise for treatment of cranial defects; these implants aid surgeons to achieve better patient outcomes. The growth of the market is further fueled by factors such as a rising demand for customized cranial implants, growing geriatric population, and upsurge in the number of trauma cases due to road accidents and injuries. Moreover, rising awareness regarding different options in cranial implants, growing focus on research and development are some of the other factors triggering the growth of cranial implants market.

Some of the prominent players in the Cranial Implants Market include:

Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Stryker, Medartis, Kelyniam Global Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Xilloc Medical B.V., KLS Martin Group, Ortho Baltic

There has been a rise globally in the number of trauma cases, due to injuries or accidents. According to The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST), traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the single substantial cause of death from injury, in the U.S. According to The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, there are over 5 million people in the U.S. living with disability from TBI at an estimated cost of over $37.8 billion per year. Additionally, there has been a rise in the incidences of brain cancers globally. The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) states that brain tumors account for ~85% to 90% of all primary Central Nervous System (CNS) tumors. As a result of increase in the number of trauma and cancer cases, the number of patient population requiring cranial implants is also expected to rise concomitantly, thereby propelling the growth of cranial implants market.

The Cranial Implants Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Product (Customized Cranial Implants, Non-Customized Cranial Implants), Material (Polymer, Ceramic, Metal), End User (Hospitals, Neurosurgery Specialty Centers)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used

