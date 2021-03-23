3D Printing in Healthcare Market is segmented by application, cable type, component, material, and geography

Growing application of 3D printing in various segments of healthcare market, availability of varied materials that can be used for 3D printing, customized products that offer improved patient care along with technological breakthroughs and consistent innovation through research and development activities in the field of 3D printing in the healthcare sector have been significant in propelling the growth of 3D printing in the healthcare market. Additionally, improved precision, reduced errors, efficient use of diverse materials that assist in ensuring minimal wastage are expected to further spur the growth of the 3D printing in healthcare market in the forecast period.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global 3D printing in healthcare market was estimated to be US$ 3,961.6 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2019 to 2030.

3D printing is increasingly being used in multiple segments of the healthcare industry. For e.g. anatomical modeling, active & wearable devices, pharmaceuticals, prosthetics, bioprinting, etc. Owing to its adaptability in making multiple kinds of three dimensional objects, that can be solid, with holes or at times full of dense network, 3D printing in healthcare is rapidly gaining usability in multiple spheres of the medical field. Since this technology has the ability to fabricate, plot and enhance products that would be completely nonviable via any other technology it has gained wide acceptance and popularity in the medical field. Factors such as lower production cost in comparison to the traditional manufacturing method of organs or body parts, and shorter recovery and treatment time is providing added impetus to the growth of 3D printing in healthcare market.

The 3D Printing in Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

by Process/Technology (Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, VAT Photopolymerization, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Hybrid Systems, Other Processes/Technologies), Material (Plastics/Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Organic, Other Materials), Application (Prototyping, Design & Development, Anatomical Models, Surgical Instruments/Medical Components, Prosthetics/Orthotics, Dental, Implants, Tissue Engineering/Bioprinting, Other Applications)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

