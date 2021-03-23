Automotive Cylinder Liner Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | MAHLE, Federal-Mogul, Melling

“

The report titled Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Cylinder Liner report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2784854/global-automotive-cylinder-liner-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Cylinder Liner report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: MAHLE, Federal-Mogul, Melling, Darton International, TPR, NPR Group, PowerBore, IPL, Laystall, Slinger, Westwood, ADVANCED SLEEVE, Esteem Auto, ZYNP, Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner, Longk, ZHAOQING POWER, Kaishan, YANTAI VAST, AGS-HAIZHU, CHENGDU GALAXY POWER

Market Segmentation by Product: Casting Iron

Aluminum Alloys



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



The Automotive Cylinder Liner Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Cylinder Liner market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Cylinder Liner industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2784854/global-automotive-cylinder-liner-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Automotive Cylinder Liner Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Casting Iron

1.2.3 Aluminum Alloys

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Automotive Cylinder Liner Industry Trends

2.4.2 Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Drivers

2.4.3 Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Challenges

2.4.4 Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Restraints

3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales

3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Cylinder Liner Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Cylinder Liner Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 MAHLE

12.1.1 MAHLE Corporation Information

12.1.2 MAHLE Overview

12.1.3 MAHLE Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 MAHLE Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.1.5 MAHLE Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 MAHLE Recent Developments

12.2 Federal-Mogul

12.2.1 Federal-Mogul Corporation Information

12.2.2 Federal-Mogul Overview

12.2.3 Federal-Mogul Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Federal-Mogul Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.2.5 Federal-Mogul Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Federal-Mogul Recent Developments

12.3 Melling

12.3.1 Melling Corporation Information

12.3.2 Melling Overview

12.3.3 Melling Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Melling Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.3.5 Melling Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Melling Recent Developments

12.4 Darton International

12.4.1 Darton International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Darton International Overview

12.4.3 Darton International Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Darton International Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.4.5 Darton International Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Darton International Recent Developments

12.5 TPR

12.5.1 TPR Corporation Information

12.5.2 TPR Overview

12.5.3 TPR Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 TPR Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.5.5 TPR Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 TPR Recent Developments

12.6 NPR Group

12.6.1 NPR Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 NPR Group Overview

12.6.3 NPR Group Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NPR Group Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.6.5 NPR Group Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 NPR Group Recent Developments

12.7 PowerBore

12.7.1 PowerBore Corporation Information

12.7.2 PowerBore Overview

12.7.3 PowerBore Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PowerBore Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.7.5 PowerBore Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 PowerBore Recent Developments

12.8 IPL

12.8.1 IPL Corporation Information

12.8.2 IPL Overview

12.8.3 IPL Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 IPL Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.8.5 IPL Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 IPL Recent Developments

12.9 Laystall

12.9.1 Laystall Corporation Information

12.9.2 Laystall Overview

12.9.3 Laystall Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Laystall Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.9.5 Laystall Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Laystall Recent Developments

12.10 Slinger

12.10.1 Slinger Corporation Information

12.10.2 Slinger Overview

12.10.3 Slinger Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Slinger Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.10.5 Slinger Automotive Cylinder Liner SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Slinger Recent Developments

12.11 Westwood

12.11.1 Westwood Corporation Information

12.11.2 Westwood Overview

12.11.3 Westwood Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Westwood Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.11.5 Westwood Recent Developments

12.12 ADVANCED SLEEVE

12.12.1 ADVANCED SLEEVE Corporation Information

12.12.2 ADVANCED SLEEVE Overview

12.12.3 ADVANCED SLEEVE Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ADVANCED SLEEVE Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.12.5 ADVANCED SLEEVE Recent Developments

12.13 Esteem Auto

12.13.1 Esteem Auto Corporation Information

12.13.2 Esteem Auto Overview

12.13.3 Esteem Auto Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Esteem Auto Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.13.5 Esteem Auto Recent Developments

12.14 ZYNP

12.14.1 ZYNP Corporation Information

12.14.2 ZYNP Overview

12.14.3 ZYNP Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ZYNP Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.14.5 ZYNP Recent Developments

12.15 Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner

12.15.1 Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner Overview

12.15.3 Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.15.5 Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner Recent Developments

12.16 Longk

12.16.1 Longk Corporation Information

12.16.2 Longk Overview

12.16.3 Longk Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Longk Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.16.5 Longk Recent Developments

12.17 ZHAOQING POWER

12.17.1 ZHAOQING POWER Corporation Information

12.17.2 ZHAOQING POWER Overview

12.17.3 ZHAOQING POWER Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 ZHAOQING POWER Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.17.5 ZHAOQING POWER Recent Developments

12.18 Kaishan

12.18.1 Kaishan Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kaishan Overview

12.18.3 Kaishan Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Kaishan Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.18.5 Kaishan Recent Developments

12.19 YANTAI VAST

12.19.1 YANTAI VAST Corporation Information

12.19.2 YANTAI VAST Overview

12.19.3 YANTAI VAST Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 YANTAI VAST Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.19.5 YANTAI VAST Recent Developments

12.20 AGS-HAIZHU

12.20.1 AGS-HAIZHU Corporation Information

12.20.2 AGS-HAIZHU Overview

12.20.3 AGS-HAIZHU Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 AGS-HAIZHU Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.20.5 AGS-HAIZHU Recent Developments

12.21 CHENGDU GALAXY POWER

12.21.1 CHENGDU GALAXY POWER Corporation Information

12.21.2 CHENGDU GALAXY POWER Overview

12.21.3 CHENGDU GALAXY POWER Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 CHENGDU GALAXY POWER Automotive Cylinder Liner Products and Services

12.21.5 CHENGDU GALAXY POWER Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automotive Cylinder Liner Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Automotive Cylinder Liner Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automotive Cylinder Liner Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automotive Cylinder Liner Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automotive Cylinder Liner Distributors

13.5 Automotive Cylinder Liner Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2784854/global-automotive-cylinder-liner-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”