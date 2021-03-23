Global Balancing Valves Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

A balancing valve is a measurement and regulation device, used in pressurized piping applications, such as HVAC and gas movement applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Balancing Valves in France, including the following market information:

France Balancing Valves Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Balancing Valves Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Balancing Valves Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Balancing Valves Market 2019 (%)

The global Balancing Valves market was valued at 522.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 600.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Balancing Valves market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Balancing Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Balancing Valves production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Balancing Valves Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Balancing Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Manual Balancing Valves

Automatic Balancing Valves

On the basis of type, the automatic balancing valves segment is estimated to register the higher market share of about 74%.

France Balancing Valves Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Balancing Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

HAVC

Heating System

Others

On the basis of application, the HAVC segment is projected to dominate the balancing valves market with during the forecast period.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Balancing Valves Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Balancing Valves Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Balancing Valves Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France Balancing Valves Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IMI Hydronic

Honeywell

Danfoss

Oventrop

Frese A/S

Caleffi

VIR Group

Crane Fluid Systems

IVAR Group

Armstrong

Grinnell

Nibco

Zhengfeng Valve

Shanghai QIGAO

Shanghai Outelai

Shanghai NEEINN

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Balancing Valves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Balancing Valves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Balancing Valves Overall Market Size

2.1 France Balancing Valves Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Balancing Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Balancing Valves Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Balancing Valves Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Balancing Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Balancing Valves Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Balancing Valves Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Balancing Valves Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Balancing Valves Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Balancing Valves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Balancing Valves Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Balancing Valves Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Balancing Valves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Balancing Valves Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Manual Balancing Valves

4.1.3 Automatic Balancing Valves

4.2 By Type – France Balancing Valves Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Balancing Valves Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Balancing Valves Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Balancing Valves Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Balancing Valves Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Balancing Valves Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Balancing Valves Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Balancing Valves Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Balancing Valves Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Balancing Valves Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 HAVC

5.1.3 Heating System

5.1.4 Others

….continued

