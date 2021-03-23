Medical Simulation Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

The continual growth of the medical simulation market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide-scale adoption of these products. These medical simulation products are extensively used for increasing focus on patient safety. As there is an increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, it is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global medical simulation market between 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on innovation and advancements in technologies. For instance, American Society of Anesthesiologists and CAE healthcare launched first-of-its-kind interactive simulation product called Anesthesia SimSTAT. However, the high cost of medical simulators can hamper the growth of the overall market.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Medical Simulation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global medical simulation market is estimated to be over US$ 1,400 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Medical Simulation Market include:

CAE Inc., 3D Systems Inc., Laerdal Medical AS, Guamard Scientific, Mentice AB, Limbs & Things Ltd., Simulaids Inc., Simulab Corporation, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., and Surgical Science Sweden AB

Over the period, the evolution in innovation and technology has played a vital role in contributing to the growth of the global medical simulation industry. Patient-Specific Virtual Reality Simulation is the new technological advancement that allows the practice of upcoming real operations and used for minimally invasive neurosurgery. CAE healthcare came up with CAE Luna infant simulator which is designed to fulfill clinical training requirements for neonatal and infant care. Furthermore, this simulator is also used to stimulate the critical newborn baby conditions that require an interprofessional team response. 3D Systems announced its new Simbionix ARTHRO Mentor Express training simulator to help medical professionals to learn surgical procedures for knees, shoulders, and hips on a portable and affordable tabletop platform. Guanard Scientific has innovated the world’s most advanced pediatric patient simulator which is capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech. These factors are anticipated to present a lucrative growth opportunity for the global medical simulation market in the coming years.

By Product & Services (Healthcare Anatomical Models, Web-Based Simulators, Medical Simulation Software and Simulation Training Services), Fidelity (Low-fidelity, Medium-fidelity and High-fidelity), End Users (Academic Institutes, Hospitals, Research Centers and Others)

