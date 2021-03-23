Global High-end Copper Foil Market in South Korea By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Copper foil is made by copper with a certain proportion of the other metals, is a kind of electrolysis material in cool type, and it is a kind of thin and continuous metallic coil subsided on the base of the circuit board.

High-end Copper Foil is a kind of copper oil which has performance of high quality, high density, and malleability as well as good oxidation resistance in the high temperature. Besides, thickness of high-end copper foil must be homogeneous.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-end Copper Foil in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea High-end Copper Foil Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market 2019 (%)

The global High-end Copper Foil market was valued at 924 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1069.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. While the High-end Copper Foil market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-end Copper Foil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-end Copper Foil production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rolled Copper Foil

Electrolytic Copper Foil

South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Printed Circuit Board

Lithium-ion Batteries

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total High-end Copper Foil Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total High-end Copper Foil Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Furukawa Electric

JX Nippon Mining & Metal

Fukuda

KINWA

Jinbao Electronics

Circuit Foil

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-end Copper Foil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea High-end Copper Foil Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea High-end Copper Foil Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea High-end Copper Foil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea High-end Copper Foil Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

