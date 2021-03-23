Electrophoresis Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2030

The continual growth of the electrophoresis market can be attributed to several factors, namely increasing investment in R&D, growing focus on drug discover, and increasing incidences of infectious diseases, cancer and genetic disorders among others. Moreover, growing geriatric population across the globe, increasing use of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and increasing funding in the field of genomics, and proteomics are anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global electrophoresis market between 2019 and 2030.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Electrophoresis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global electrophoresis market is anticipated to grow at a 5.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Electrophoresis Market include:

SEBIA, Harvard Bioscience, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, and Bio-Rad Laboratories

Rising prevalence and incidences of several diseases worldwide has triggered the need for advanced R&D scenario across all sectors of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and research establishments. Both public and private sectors are now focusing on new innovative techniques, and ideas to obtain latest medical breakthroughs. According to studies, it was estimated that the total spending on R&D by mid-market biotechnology companies, witnessed an increment of approximately 18% between 2015 and 2016. Growing need to address several forms of ailments has been crucial in dictating the funding and R&D spending by governmental establishments as well as major market players and other research institutes. Moreover, increasing focus on drug discovery and research studies on proteomics and genomics is anticipated to compliment the growth of the global electrophoresis market during the forecast period.

The Electrophoresis Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Electrophoresis Systems (Gel Electrophoresis Systems (Agarose Gel Electrophoresis and Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis) and Capillary Electrophoresis (Capillary Zone Electrophoresis, Capillary Isoelectric Focusing, Capillary Isotachophoresis, Capillary Gel Electrophoresis, Micellar Electrokinetic Capillary Chromatography and Capillary Electrochromatography)), Electrophoresis Reagents, Electrophoresis Software and Gel Documentation Systems), Application (Quality Control & Process Validation, Research & Diagnostic) and End Users (Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

