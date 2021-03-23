Smart Card Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies

“

The report titled Global Smart Card Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smart Card market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smart Card market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smart Card market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Smart Card market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Smart Card report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Smart Card report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Smart Card market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Smart Card market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Smart Card market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Smart Card market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Smart Card market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Oberthur Technologies, Morpho (Safran), VALID, Eastcompeace, Wuhan Tianyu, Datang, Kona I, CPI Card Group, Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd, Hengbao

Market Segmentation by Product: Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Memory Cards

CPU/MPU Microprocessor Multifunction Cards



Market Segmentation by Application: Secure Identity Applications

Healthcare Applications

Payment Applications

Telecommunications Applications



The Smart Card Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Smart Card market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Smart Card market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Card market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Smart Card industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Card market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Card market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Card market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Smart Card Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Contact Cards

1.2.3 Contactless Cards

1.2.4 Memory Cards

1.2.5 CPU/MPU Microprocessor Multifunction Cards

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Card Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Secure Identity Applications

1.3.3 Healthcare Applications

1.3.4 Payment Applications

1.3.5 Telecommunications Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Smart Card Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Smart Card Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Smart Card Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Smart Card Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Smart Card Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Smart Card Industry Trends

2.4.2 Smart Card Market Drivers

2.4.3 Smart Card Market Challenges

2.4.4 Smart Card Market Restraints

3 Global Smart Card Sales

3.1 Global Smart Card Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Smart Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Smart Card Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Smart Card Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Smart Card Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Smart Card Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Smart Card Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Smart Card Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Smart Card Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Smart Card Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Smart Card Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Smart Card Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Smart Card Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Card Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Smart Card Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Smart Card Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Smart Card Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Card Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Smart Card Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Smart Card Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Smart Card Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Smart Card Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Smart Card Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Smart Card Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Smart Card Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Smart Card Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Smart Card Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Smart Card Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Smart Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Smart Card Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Smart Card Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Smart Card Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Smart Card Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Smart Card Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Smart Card Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Smart Card Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Smart Card Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Smart Card Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Smart Card Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Smart Card Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Smart Card Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Smart Card Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Smart Card Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Card Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Smart Card Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Smart Card Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Smart Card Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Smart Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Smart Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Smart Card Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Smart Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Smart Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Smart Card Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Smart Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Smart Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Smart Card Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Smart Card Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Smart Card Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Smart Card Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Smart Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Smart Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Smart Card Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Smart Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Smart Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Smart Card Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Smart Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Smart Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Smart Card Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Card Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Card Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Card Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Smart Card Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Smart Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Smart Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Smart Card Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Card Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Card Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Card Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Smart Card Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Smart Card Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Smart Card Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Smart Card Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Smart Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Smart Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Smart Card Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Smart Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Smart Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gemalto Overview

12.1.3 Gemalto Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Gemalto Smart Card Products and Services

12.1.5 Gemalto Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Gemalto Recent Developments

12.2 Giesecke & Devrient

12.2.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

12.2.2 Giesecke & Devrient Overview

12.2.3 Giesecke & Devrient Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Giesecke & Devrient Smart Card Products and Services

12.2.5 Giesecke & Devrient Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Developments

12.3 Oberthur Technologies

12.3.1 Oberthur Technologies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Oberthur Technologies Overview

12.3.3 Oberthur Technologies Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Oberthur Technologies Smart Card Products and Services

12.3.5 Oberthur Technologies Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Oberthur Technologies Recent Developments

12.4 Morpho (Safran)

12.4.1 Morpho (Safran) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Morpho (Safran) Overview

12.4.3 Morpho (Safran) Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Morpho (Safran) Smart Card Products and Services

12.4.5 Morpho (Safran) Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Morpho (Safran) Recent Developments

12.5 VALID

12.5.1 VALID Corporation Information

12.5.2 VALID Overview

12.5.3 VALID Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 VALID Smart Card Products and Services

12.5.5 VALID Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 VALID Recent Developments

12.6 Eastcompeace

12.6.1 Eastcompeace Corporation Information

12.6.2 Eastcompeace Overview

12.6.3 Eastcompeace Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Eastcompeace Smart Card Products and Services

12.6.5 Eastcompeace Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Eastcompeace Recent Developments

12.7 Wuhan Tianyu

12.7.1 Wuhan Tianyu Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wuhan Tianyu Overview

12.7.3 Wuhan Tianyu Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wuhan Tianyu Smart Card Products and Services

12.7.5 Wuhan Tianyu Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Wuhan Tianyu Recent Developments

12.8 Datang

12.8.1 Datang Corporation Information

12.8.2 Datang Overview

12.8.3 Datang Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Datang Smart Card Products and Services

12.8.5 Datang Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Datang Recent Developments

12.9 Kona I

12.9.1 Kona I Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kona I Overview

12.9.3 Kona I Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kona I Smart Card Products and Services

12.9.5 Kona I Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kona I Recent Developments

12.10 CPI Card Group

12.10.1 CPI Card Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 CPI Card Group Overview

12.10.3 CPI Card Group Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CPI Card Group Smart Card Products and Services

12.10.5 CPI Card Group Smart Card SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 CPI Card Group Recent Developments

12.11 Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

12.11.1 Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd Corporation Information

12.11.2 Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd Overview

12.11.3 Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd Smart Card Products and Services

12.11.5 Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd Recent Developments

12.12 Hengbao

12.12.1 Hengbao Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hengbao Overview

12.12.3 Hengbao Smart Card Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hengbao Smart Card Products and Services

12.12.5 Hengbao Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Smart Card Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Smart Card Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Smart Card Production Mode & Process

13.4 Smart Card Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Smart Card Sales Channels

13.4.2 Smart Card Distributors

13.5 Smart Card Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”