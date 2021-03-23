Polymer Emulsions Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | BASF, Dow, Trinseo(Styron)

“

The report titled Global Polymer Emulsions Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polymer Emulsions market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polymer Emulsions market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polymer Emulsions market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polymer Emulsions market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polymer Emulsions report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2784827/global-polymer-emulsions-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polymer Emulsions report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polymer Emulsions market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polymer Emulsions market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polymer Emulsions market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polymer Emulsions market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polymer Emulsions market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Dow, Trinseo(Styron), Akzonobel, Wacker, Celanese, Arkema, Clariant AG, Hexion, Synthomer, DIC Corporation, Dairen Chemical, Omnova Solutions, Nuplex Industries Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical, Showa Denko, Lubrizol Corporation, Jiangsu Sunrising, Batf Group, Sinopec Sichuan, Beijing Eastern Acrylic, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Anhui Wanwei Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylics

Vinyl Acetate Polymer

SB Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Paper & Paperboards

Textiles & Non-Woven

Others



The Polymer Emulsions Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polymer Emulsions market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polymer Emulsions market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polymer Emulsions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polymer Emulsions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polymer Emulsions market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polymer Emulsions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polymer Emulsions market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2784827/global-polymer-emulsions-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Polymer Emulsions Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylics

1.2.3 Vinyl Acetate Polymer

1.2.4 SB Latex

1.2.5 Polyurethane Dispersion

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.4 Paper & Paperboards

1.3.5 Textiles & Non-Woven

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Polymer Emulsions Industry Trends

2.4.2 Polymer Emulsions Market Drivers

2.4.3 Polymer Emulsions Market Challenges

2.4.4 Polymer Emulsions Market Restraints

3 Global Polymer Emulsions Sales

3.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymer Emulsions Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Polymer Emulsions Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymer Emulsions Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Polymer Emulsions Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polymer Emulsions Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Polymer Emulsions Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Polymer Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Polymer Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Polymer Emulsions Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Polymer Emulsions Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Polymer Emulsions Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Polymer Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Polymer Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Polymer Emulsions Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Emulsions Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 Dow

12.2.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dow Overview

12.2.3 Dow Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dow Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.2.5 Dow Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.3 Trinseo(Styron)

12.3.1 Trinseo(Styron) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Trinseo(Styron) Overview

12.3.3 Trinseo(Styron) Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Trinseo(Styron) Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.3.5 Trinseo(Styron) Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Trinseo(Styron) Recent Developments

12.4 Akzonobel

12.4.1 Akzonobel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Akzonobel Overview

12.4.3 Akzonobel Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Akzonobel Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.4.5 Akzonobel Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Akzonobel Recent Developments

12.5 Wacker

12.5.1 Wacker Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wacker Overview

12.5.3 Wacker Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wacker Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.5.5 Wacker Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Wacker Recent Developments

12.6 Celanese

12.6.1 Celanese Corporation Information

12.6.2 Celanese Overview

12.6.3 Celanese Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Celanese Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.6.5 Celanese Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Celanese Recent Developments

12.7 Arkema

12.7.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.7.2 Arkema Overview

12.7.3 Arkema Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Arkema Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.7.5 Arkema Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Arkema Recent Developments

12.8 Clariant AG

12.8.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

12.8.2 Clariant AG Overview

12.8.3 Clariant AG Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Clariant AG Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.8.5 Clariant AG Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Clariant AG Recent Developments

12.9 Hexion

12.9.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hexion Overview

12.9.3 Hexion Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hexion Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.9.5 Hexion Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Hexion Recent Developments

12.10 Synthomer

12.10.1 Synthomer Corporation Information

12.10.2 Synthomer Overview

12.10.3 Synthomer Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Synthomer Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.10.5 Synthomer Polymer Emulsions SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Synthomer Recent Developments

12.11 DIC Corporation

12.11.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 DIC Corporation Overview

12.11.3 DIC Corporation Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 DIC Corporation Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.11.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments

12.12 Dairen Chemical

12.12.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dairen Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Dairen Chemical Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Dairen Chemical Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.12.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 Omnova Solutions

12.13.1 Omnova Solutions Corporation Information

12.13.2 Omnova Solutions Overview

12.13.3 Omnova Solutions Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Omnova Solutions Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.13.5 Omnova Solutions Recent Developments

12.14 Nuplex Industries Ltd

12.14.1 Nuplex Industries Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nuplex Industries Ltd Overview

12.14.3 Nuplex Industries Ltd Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nuplex Industries Ltd Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.14.5 Nuplex Industries Ltd Recent Developments

12.15 Sumitomo Chemical

12.15.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview

12.15.3 Sumitomo Chemical Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sumitomo Chemical Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.15.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments

12.16 Showa Denko

12.16.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

12.16.2 Showa Denko Overview

12.16.3 Showa Denko Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Showa Denko Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.16.5 Showa Denko Recent Developments

12.17 Lubrizol Corporation

12.17.1 Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lubrizol Corporation Overview

12.17.3 Lubrizol Corporation Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lubrizol Corporation Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.17.5 Lubrizol Corporation Recent Developments

12.18 Jiangsu Sunrising

12.18.1 Jiangsu Sunrising Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jiangsu Sunrising Overview

12.18.3 Jiangsu Sunrising Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Jiangsu Sunrising Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.18.5 Jiangsu Sunrising Recent Developments

12.19 Batf Group

12.19.1 Batf Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 Batf Group Overview

12.19.3 Batf Group Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Batf Group Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.19.5 Batf Group Recent Developments

12.20 Sinopec Sichuan

12.20.1 Sinopec Sichuan Corporation Information

12.20.2 Sinopec Sichuan Overview

12.20.3 Sinopec Sichuan Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Sinopec Sichuan Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.20.5 Sinopec Sichuan Recent Developments

12.21 Beijing Eastern Acrylic

12.21.1 Beijing Eastern Acrylic Corporation Information

12.21.2 Beijing Eastern Acrylic Overview

12.21.3 Beijing Eastern Acrylic Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Beijing Eastern Acrylic Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.21.5 Beijing Eastern Acrylic Recent Developments

12.22 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.22.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

12.22.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Overview

12.22.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.22.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Developments

12.23 Anhui Wanwei Group

12.23.1 Anhui Wanwei Group Corporation Information

12.23.2 Anhui Wanwei Group Overview

12.23.3 Anhui Wanwei Group Polymer Emulsions Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Anhui Wanwei Group Polymer Emulsions Products and Services

12.23.5 Anhui Wanwei Group Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Polymer Emulsions Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Polymer Emulsions Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Polymer Emulsions Production Mode & Process

13.4 Polymer Emulsions Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Polymer Emulsions Sales Channels

13.4.2 Polymer Emulsions Distributors

13.5 Polymer Emulsions Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2784827/global-polymer-emulsions-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”