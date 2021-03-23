Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global 5G Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 9.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. 5G Infrastructure comprises of macro- and small-cell base stations with edge computing capabilities. In a 5G network, the network functions on a software as opposed to the traditional network that functions on a hardware.. It works under a wireless high-frequency technology band for smooth communication and networking. This network functions, as opposed to other traditional networking technologies, under small transmitters that consume less power. The surging demand from various applications such as healthcare, industrial, and automotive, along with continuously evolving Internet of Things market drivers the market for 5G infrastructure. As these devices specially machines and robots require high speed data to operate which propels the market for 5G. Moreover, rising government investments for the establishment of the infrastructure that supports 5G aids the market growth. The European Commission has established a Public Private Partnership on 5G in the year 2013 which would be in operation by the end of 2025 . The European commission has announced a public finding amounting to around EUR 700 million via Horizon 2020 programme to completely support this activity. The European union member countries are set to enhance this investment by 5 times which would reach to around EUR 3 billion by the end of 2025.

Owing to these investment announcements by the governments companies have started integrating 5G support in their products such as Smart phones. Thus driving the market towards growth. However, after the COVID-19 Pandemic the 5G infrastructure market is projected to witness a decline in the market. As the shutdown of the production facilities will negatively impact the production and sales of the 5G smart phones and other devices. As smartphone production has halted temporarily; the smartphone shipment witnessed a decline with a 35% decline in January and another 55% in February 2020. The growing subscriber base was a major source of revenue for the 5G infrastructure but amidst the crisis the sales and hence the subscription of the 5G will decline. Moreover, closure of the retail shops and government norms for self isolation has also brought financial instability among the population which further acts as a factor generating lack of interest in the adoption of 5G technology due to its higher costs. Furthermore, the Lockdowns have brought delays in the launch of 5G specifications generating a slowdown in the 5G ecosystem. As 3GPP,the global association developing the world’s 5G technology, announced a three-month delay in the timeline for the completion of 5G specifications in March 2020. ,.

The regional analysis of global 5G Infrastructure market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high adoption of the technology coupled with a strong network infrastructure which can support 5G. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising investments in the 5G network would create lucrative growth prospects for the 5G Infrastructure market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

ZTE Corporation (China)

AT&T Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

By Core Network Technology Type:

SDN

NFV

By End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. 5G Infrastructure Market, by Core Network Technology Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. 5G Infrastructure Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Dynamics

3.1. 5G Infrastructure Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Communication Infrastructure 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. 5G Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Small Cell

5.4.2. Macro Cell

Chapter 6. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by Core Network Technology Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Core Network Technology Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Core Network Technology Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. 5G Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. SDN

6.4.2. NFV

Chapter 7. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. 5G Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Commercial

7.4.2. Residential

7.4.3. Government

7.4.4. Industrial

Chapter 8. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America 5G Infrastructure Market

8.2.1. U.S. 5G Infrastructure Market

8.2.1.1. Communication Infrastructure breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Core Network Technology Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada 5G Infrastructure Market

8.3. Europe 5G Infrastructure Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. 5G Infrastructure Market

8.3.2. Germany 5G Infrastructure Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe 5G Infrastructure Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China 5G Infrastructure Market

8.4.2. India 5G Infrastructure Market

8.4.3. Japan 5G Infrastructure Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific 5G Infrastructure Market

8.5. Latin America 5G Infrastructure Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil 5G Infrastructure Market

8.5.2. Mexico 5G Infrastructure Market

8.6. Rest of The World 5G Infrastructure Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

9.2.3. Nokia Networks (Finland)

9.2.4. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

9.2.5. ZTE Corporation (China)

9.2.6. AT&T Inc.

9.2.7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

9.2.8. Intel Corporation

9.2.9. MediaTek Inc

9.2.10. Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

..…continued.

