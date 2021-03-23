Allergy Diagnostics Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2030

The continual growth of the allergy diagnostics market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products which are extensively used to improve health of patients. Moreover, the growing demand for allergy diagnostics across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of this market between 2019 and 2030. The market is driven by high incidence of allergic diseases and increasing pollution in environment. However, the high price of the allergy diagnostics instruments can restrain the growth of overall market.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Allergy Diagnostic Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global allergy diagnostic market is estimated to be over US$ 3 bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Allergy Diagnostics Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., R-Biopharm AG, Stallergenes Greer, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Hycor Biomedical, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

High Incidence and Prevalence of Allergic Diseases

Allergy is a widespread disease which tends to deteriorate with time. At present, over 20% of the total population experiences the ill effects of respiratory allergies. According to American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, adverse drug reactions may affect up to 10% of the world’s population and affect up to 20% of all hospitalized patients over the world. Drugs are responsible for up to 20% of fatalities due to anaphylaxis. Therefore, the use of health services has increased due to increasing prevalence of allergic diseases. Thus, increasing incidence and prevalence of allergic diseases is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global allergy diagnostics market.

The Allergy Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product & Services (Assay Kits, Consumables, Instruments and Services), Allergen Type (Drug Allergens, Inhaled Allergens and Food Allergens), Test (In Vivo Test, In Vitro Test), End Users (Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

