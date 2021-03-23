Surgical Loupes Market Research Report is Projected to Witness Considerable Growth by 2030

The continual growth of the surgical loupes market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products. Surgical loupes are extensively used to improve accuracy, clarity and focus which allows the clinician to identify conditions before they progress. Moreover, as this technique is safe and reliable to perform microsurgery it is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global surgical loupes market between 2019 and 2030. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers. The University of Alberta based in Canada, has entered into an agreement with Orascoptic, a surgical loupes manufacturer company, to develop educational program for practicing physicians.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Surgical Loupes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global surgical loupes market is estimated to be over US$ 250 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Surgical Loupes Market include:

Carl Zeiss, Design for Vision Inc., Orascoptic, SheerVision , Xenosys, Keeler Ltd., Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Enova Illumination, SurgiTel and L.A. Lens

Musculoskeletal disorders are a serious occupational health issue for dentists, hygienist and surgeons who have to perform long procedures. The pervasiveness of this disorder increases with age. Moreover occupation, activity level, lifestyle and family history are the main reasons that lead to these disorders. According to the study conducted by the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) in 2016, it was revealed that musculoskeletal disorders were the second highest reason for lower back pain disability globally. The use of surgical loupes has increased substantially by dentists in restorative dentistry and endodontic practice. The use of surgical loupes allows the surgeons easy access to simple visualization of the operating field and identifies exactly the level of the defect. Usage of loupes is a bit easier than microscope when conducting microsurgery. Attractive pricing coupled with availability of advanced technology has been a major driver for the global surgical loupes market, which is further anticipated to grow in the coming years.

The Surgical Loupes Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Product (Clip-On and Headband Mounted) Application (Surgical Application and Dental Application), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

