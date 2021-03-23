Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market in France By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Soft magnetic materials are those materials that are easily magnetised and demagnetised. They are used primarily to enhance and/or channel the flux produced by an electric current.

Soft magnetic materials are used extensively in power electronic circuits, as voltage and current transformers, saturable reactors, magnetic amplifiers, inductors, and chokes. These magnetic devices may be required to operate at only 50/60 Hz, or at frequencies down to dc or over 1 MHz

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soft Magnetic Materials in France, including the following market information:

France Soft Magnetic Materials Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Soft Magnetic Materials Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Soft Magnetic Materials Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Soft Magnetic Materials Market 2019 (%)

The global Soft Magnetic Materials market was valued at 2380.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2482.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. While the Soft Magnetic Materials market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soft Magnetic Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soft Magnetic Materials production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Soft Magnetic Materials Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Soft Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Metallic Alloys Soft Magnetic Material

Soft Ferrites Materials

France Soft Magnetic Materials Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Soft Magnetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Household appliances

Communication

Automotive

LED

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Soft Magnetic Materials Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Soft Magnetic Materials Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Soft Magnetic Materials Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Soft Magnetic Materials Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TDK

DMEGC

VACUUMSCHMELZE

MAGNETICS

TDG

Acme Electronics

FERROXCUBE

Nanjing New Conda

Haining Lianfeng Magnet

HEC GROUP

JPMF

KaiYuan Magnetism

NBTM NEW MATERIALS

Samwha Electronics

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soft Magnetic Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Soft Magnetic Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Soft Magnetic Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 France Soft Magnetic Materials Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Soft Magnetic Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Soft Magnetic Materials Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

